Former prison guard accused of murder seemed 'relaxed and happy' when questioned by police

Former Christchurch Men’s Prison guard David Charles Benbow, 54, appears for trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He is charged with the murder of his friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49.

A former Christchurch prison guard on trial for the murder of his childhood friend invited officers inside his home and showed them around the day after Michael McGrath went missing, a jury has heard.

The Crown alleges David Charles Benbow, 54, invited McGrath, 49, to his home on Candys Rd in Halswell on May 22, 2017, to help him move railway sleepers in his garden.

It’s alleged he then used his .22 semi-automatic rifle, which has never been found, to kill the Christchurch builder.

McGrath’s body has also never been found.

Police visited Benbow’s home the day after McGrath went missing. He was calm, confident and forthcoming, Sergeant Richard Scott told the Christchurch High Court on Wednesday.

“I paid special attention to his body language and he did not appear nervous. He wasn’t shaking and answered all questions calmly.

“He seemed relaxed and happy for us to be there, and invited us in.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Charles Benbow, 54, was calm and forthcoming when first questioned by police, a jury heard on Wednesday.

Benbow showed officers around his home despite not being obliged to, as police did not have a search warrant, the jury heard. This was highlighted by his defence counsel.

His brother Simon McGrath was cross-examined earlier on Wednesday.

The defence suggested mental health issues could have played a role in his brother’s disappearance.

McGrath accepted his brother had difficulties with his mental health in 2011, but said he was “chirpy”, “happy” and “absolutely brilliant” in the month before he disappeared.

The court heard that McGrath attended an anxiety clinic from 2011 to 2014, after a knee operation in 2010 and the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011 brought on depression and anxiety.

Medical notes highlighted by defence lawyer Kathy Basire described him as “always somewhat anxious, a perfectionist” and that he “always overthought and exhausted himself”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Michael McGrath’s brother, Simon McGrath, continued his evidence as the first witness in the murder trial of David Benbow at the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday.

However, his brother said he was in a very good mental state in the years before he went missing.

“There wasn’t one part of me that thought he wasn’t his usual self.”

McGrath stored cash inside the walls of his home and had $205,000 in the bank, the court heard.

His brother described being overcome by an “eerie feeling” when he went to look for his brother on Tuesday, May 23*, 2017 at his Checketts Ave home, when he didn’t show up for dinner at their mother’s home.

A neighbour said his car was parked in the driveway all day on Tuesday, which was unusual, as he would usually store it in the garage, especially when he wasn’t home, McGrath said.

“I thought something’s not right here…that concerned me.”

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing in May 2017.

He recalled Benbow’s ex-partner Joanna Green confronting Benbow on the phone shortly after, asking him: “What have you done David? What have you done with Michael?”

Green and McGrath had become romantically involved after she and Benbow split earlier in 2017, the court heard. The defence’s case is that Green immediately suspected Benbow, and police simply followed.

Benbow was charged in September 2019, more than two years after McGrath went missing.

He has denied murdering McGrath from the outset.

McGrath’s brother told the jury on Tuesday his older brother was a gifted builder, a creature of habit and a “loyal, reliable man”.

“If he said he’d be somewhere, he’d be there.”

Twenty days before McGrath vanished, Benbow had his suspicions confirmed about his ex-partner Green and childhood friend McGrath being in a relationship, the jury heard on Tuesday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Prosecutor Claire Boshier delivering the Crown’s opening address at the Christchurch High Court on Tuesday.

His 7-year-old daughter told him: “I saw Mummy and Mike kissing,” Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier told the jury in her opening address.

Benbow and Green were together for 17 years, and he was devastated when she left him earlier in 2017.

He called in sick to work, lost weight rapidly and told friends he’d “lost everything”. He went to a counsellor and told her he felt “shafted” and wanted to “annihilate” McGrath for what he’d done.

Boshier said Benbow then embarked on a plan to obliterate him, as he said he would.

But the defence said Benbow saying he wanted to “annihilate” his childhood friend for dating his ex-partner was taken out of context and was tunnel vision on the Crown’s part.

The Crown’s case is largely circumstantial due to the absence of any real forensic evidence.

A Marlin .22 semi-automatic rifle and cleaning kit belonging to Benbow, stored separately, are still missing , the Crown said.

Benbow quit his job as a prison guard at Christchurch Men's Prison in 2018. Before that, he worked for a power lines company in Christchurch.

The trial is expected to call on 130 witnesses and is set down for seven weeks.