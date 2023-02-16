Ex-public servant didn't know about potential corruption, didn't check emails

Murray Cleverley hsays he didn’t know about alleged corruption because he had an assistant who dealt with his emails.

Emails suggest a former public servant was involved in allegedly corrupt business dealings, but he says he doesn’t remember receiving them.

Murray Cleverley isn’t charged with the corrupt use of official documents from his days at the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Agency (Cera), but he explained to the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday how he was unknowingly wrapped up in the defendants’ alleged crimes.

He said in his roles at the Canterbury District Health Board, South Canterbury District Health Board and Cera each came with an assistant, the latter of which decided which emails needed his attention and which were stored for reference.

The first time he saw emails referencing meeting minutes and discussions about privately purchasing property from someone engaged with Cera was during the 2017 fraud investigation, he told the court on Wednesday.

Cleverley was a long time friend and business associate of Ashburton men Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff, who are facing charges of corrupt use of official information during their time at Cera and its successor Ōtākaro, between 2014 and 2016.

Cleverley, who had a lengthy background in the private and public sector, became a senior manager at Cera in late 2013, leaving in clate 2014.

He encouraged Gallagher and Nikoloff to become investment facilitators at Cera. Cleverley was not their line manager, but effectively was their boss’s boss.

Cleverley said it was known within the company the trio had a close relationship, and it was within a “smoko room” he recalled being approached by the pair to become a part of Property Investment Management Ltd (PIML).

Chris Skelton/Stuff Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher approach the courthouse during an earlier appearance.

He told the court that he did not remember which of the duo came up with the idea, but that despite agreeing to become an equal shareholder by mid-2014, he understood it to be a practically “non-existent” shell company.

However, come late September 2014, Gallagher was allegedly using information obtained in his Government role to secretly buy the Youth Hostel Association building, on behalf of PIML, the Crown prosecutor said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Cleverley maintained it was his understanding it would become operational only once they were no longer working at Cera. All he recalled was “water cooler chats” and developing a logo for potential future use.

When asked if he attended an early September PIML meeting, for which he received a copy of the minutes, he said he could not recall.

Asked if he should have declared it as a conflict of interest, Cleverley said: “I should have … hindsight is a wonderful thing. I wish I had declared it, but I hadn’t.”

The trial continues.