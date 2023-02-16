Mother of Michael McGrath tells jury his alleged killer David Benbow would 'call me mum'

Former Christchurch Men’s Prison guard David Charles Benbow, 54, appears for trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He is charged with the murder of his friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49.

The mother of Michael McGrath says she knitted clothes for the children of her son’s alleged killer, and that he would sometimes greet her with “G'day mum, how are you?”.

The Crown alleges David Charles Benbow, 54, invited his childhood friend McGrath, 49, to his home on Candys Rd in Halswell, Christchurch, on May 22, 2017 to help him move railway sleepers in his garden, after their friendship broke down when McGrath began dating Benbow’s ex-partner.

It’s alleged he then used his .22 semi-automatic rifle to kill McGrath.

The weapon has never been found, nor has McGrath’s body.

The two men went to Hillmorton High School, and became good friends during the 1990s.

Their families became closer up until McGrath’s disappearance, his mother Adrienne McGrath told the court as she gave her evidence on Thursday during Benbow’s trial at the Christchurch High Court.

McGrath would at times bring Benbow round to his mother’s home, and on one occasion he helped strip her wallpaper. She would also visit Benbow’s home to see the deck McGrath was building for him.

“(David) always seemed pleasant enough, he’d come up and say, “G’day mum, how are you?” He’d call me ‘mum’. Not always, but sometimes.”

McGrath’s mother said she only got to know Benbow’s partner, Joanna Green, in the mid to late 2000s when she and Benbow had their two children.

“Michael told me, ‘Dave’s having a family’, and I did some knitting for them.”

SUPPLIED Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath, 49, went missing in May 2017.

But in more recent years, while McGrath was building a deck for Benbow at his Candys Rd home, he reported to his mother that Benbow’s tone would become aggressive when talking to Green.

“Michael said he (Benbow) was never happy and always grumbling.”

Green split up with Benbow in late February 2017 and moved out of their home with the children in March.

McGrath helped Green with the move, the court heard.

Speaking about McGrath’s mood before he vanished and his struggles with depression some years previously, his mother told the jury: “There was never any thought of him taking his own life.”

Twenty days before McGrath vanished, Benbow had his suspicions confirmed about his ex-partner Green and childhood friend McGrath.

His 7-year-old daughter told him: “I saw mummy and Mike kissing,” Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier told the jury in her opening address on Tuesday.

He and Green were together for 17 years, and he was devastated when she left him earlier in 2017.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier delivering her opening address at the Christchurch High Court on Tuesday.

He called in sick to work, lost weight rapidly and told friends he’d “lost everything”. He went to a counsellor and told her he felt “shafted” and wanted to “annihilate” McGrath for what he’d done.

But the defence said Benbow saying he wanted to “annihilate” his childhood friend for dating his ex-partner was taken out of context, and was tunnel vision on the Crown’s part.

McGrath believed that he and Green were “soulmates”, the court heard.

Green immediately suspected Benbow was responsible for McGrath’s disappearance, the jury heard.

When first questioned by police, Benbow was relaxed and forthcoming, the court was told.

Benbow turned up on McGrath’s doorstep the day before he went missing, despite not having spoken to him in weeks.

He invited him over, firstly for dinner but then to help move sleepers after the dinner invitation was declined. McGrath went to Benbow’s home and was never seen again, the Crown says.

The Crown also alleges that a part of Benbow covering his tracks included him buying grass seed the day of McGrath’s disappearance.

The Crown’s case is largely circumstantial due to the absence of forensic evidence, including McGrath’s body and a murder weapon.

The trial is expected to call 130 witnesses and is set down for seven weeks.