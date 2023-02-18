Warning signs about nurse's predatory behaviour may have been missed

Multiple concerns were raised about a nurse after he was accused of sexually abusing a mental health patient, but they were mishandled and he was able to continue working with extremely vulnerable people.

Then, in what is one of the worst scandals to rock Christchurch’s health sector, another mental health patient, who was severely disabled, showed someone explicit text messages, including images, he’d sent her. The messages were brought to the attention of senior health officials in about July last year and he was stood down immediately. Days later, he resigned.

The disgraced senior nurse’s alleged sexual relationship with the patient is now the subject of police scrutiny, his practising certificate has been suspended and there are concerns he preyed on other vulnerable women during his more than 10 years working in various inpatient mental health units in Christchurch.

Many of those who worked alongside him were unaware of his links to the 2010 suicide of Tineke Foley, 33, an inpatient at the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Seager Clinic who accused him of abusing her – allegations detectives did not substantiate in a botched investigation.

Foley’s claims about the man, who’s declined to comment and can’t be identified because of a suppression order related to her death, will likely be revisited by detectives as they build a case against him, the Ministry of Justice said earlier this month in refusing Stuff access to her coronial file.

Stuff has learned that warning signs that may have ended the nurse’s career much earlier were missed.

It is understood that in the decade after Foley’s death several staff raised concerns about the man’s behaviour, but they weren’t elevated to senior management or logged anywhere centrally, meaning a possible pattern of misconduct escaped more thorough scrutiny.

Stuff Tineke Foley, 33, pictured with her late father, Peter.

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand has repeatedly refused to answer a series of detailed questions about the case, saying it would be “inappropriate” to do so “while the matter is subject to a police investigation”.

However, in a statement earlier this month, the agency’s South Island regional director of hospital and specialist services Dan Pallister-Coward said staff had been reminded of the “importance of speaking up and escalating any issues to management relating to patient safety, no matter how small they may seem”.

“The alleged behaviour is extreme.”

The actions of health officials in the wake of last year’s complaint had been subject to “peer review at a national level to ensure all appropriate actions were taken”, he said.

Previously Pallister-Coward said that after Stuff revealed details of the allegations about the nurse, staff had come forward with further information, which had been passed to police and the Nursing Council.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff The nurse worked at inpatient mental health units in Christchurch, including those at Princess Margaret Hospital.

It’s understood former colleagues of the man have only come to question some of his behaviours after learning of the allegations. Others have come forward saying they raised concerns, but they didn’t seem to result in any action.

The Ministry of Justice has refused Stuff access to Foley’s coronial file, saying witnesses, statements and parts of the file “are likely to be used in the new [police] investigation”.

Police have repeatedly declined to comment about the case, refusing to even confirm they’re investigating the allegations.

Previously, a Nursing Council spokeswoman said the nurse’s practising certificate had been suspended, which means he cannot work as a registered nurse.

Foley, who had an extensive history of mental illness, complained to police in 2009 that she’d been sexually abused by the nurse while she was a patient at a Christchurch mental health facility.

She was interviewed by a detective the next day, but her allegations were never substantiated and, five months later, on March 25, 2010, she killed herself.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found significant shortcomings with the police investigation, and the detectives involved were reprimanded.

Foley’s mother Ebony previously said she had no doubt the allegations her daughter – a talented musician and artist – made about the “manipulative and dangerous” nurse were true.