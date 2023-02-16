Rumoured 'gang fight' at city bus station comes to nothing

Armed police are outside Christchurch’s bus interchange on Thursday afternoon as rumours swirl of a gang fight taking place there at 3pm.

A rumoured “gang fight” that was advertised on social media and saw armed police patrol Christchurch’s bus exchange did not take place.

Police were made aware of online rumours about a fight at the central city facility on Thursday afternoon, and a spokesperson said they would “respond and take enforcement action if and when appropriate”.

Armed police were seen outside the bus exchange about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Staff at Christ’s College messaged parents on Monday about the possible danger, and advised students to avoid the interchange on the corner of Lichfield and Colombo streets at 3pm on Thursday.

Students were also advised to avoid travelling through Linwood, with the online rumours alleging the venue for the “fight” could be moved to Eastgate Mall at 4pm on Friday if there was a presence of police at the interchange.

Families of students at Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery school, in the central city, were also warned of the rumours.

Christchurch City Council acting general manager Jane O’Toole said the safety of staff and bus users was “paramount”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch’s bus interchange is located in the central city. (File photo)

“Staff will continue to work with partner agencies in the coming days,” she said.

A similar message, about an alleged fight at Hamilton's transport centre, circulated social media last week.

The poster called people in various suburbs to congregate at the bus depot for the altercation on Friday last week.

No incidents were reported at the depot that day.