Murder accused choked puppy before killing teenager, court hears

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

Months before a man allegedly murdered Auckland 16-year-old Trinity Oliver, she tearfully called police, reporting the man had choked a puppy.

Trinity’s mother then warned the man to stay away from her daughter, a court has heard.

The teenager’s body was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa in September 2021.

The Crown says she was strangled to death by 24-year-old Vikhil Krishna, with whom she was alleged to have previously been in a relationship.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of strangling teenager 'behaved unusually' after her death

* Teenager strangled to death, left naked on secluded Manurewa road, Crown says



Krishna is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

On Friday, the court heard a 111 call Trinity made in the early hours of July 9, 2021 saying she’d been pushed and yelled at by Krishna.

She reported Krishna had stolen her bag and choked her puppy, which was about 6 weeks old.

“I am just pretty scared,” she said.

“He choked it off, he like choked the dog.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

“He just has flipped because the dog took an accident in the car and I couldn’t do anything about it cos we had nothing to pick it up with … I wanted to go home and he started yelling at me.”

Trinity told the operator Krishna had been drinking and taken off with her puppy.

The teen was also worried Krishna would hurt the puppy again.

She’d managed to get out of the car and make her way home, she said.

Oliver’s mother, Makareta Oliver​, told the court the whānau had only recently got Shadow, the puppy.

“It was meant to be mine, but it kind of got stuck to her,” Oliver said.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

She recalled her daughter banging on the door “distraught” after Shadow had been choked.

The pair met up with Krishna for him to hand back Shadow, she said.

”I told him to stay away from my daughter and she was only 16.”

September 10 was the last time Makareta Oliver heard from her daughter.

“Be home tonight, some shit happened,” Oliver texted.

Makareta Oliver tried to call her daughter multiple times but couldn’t get through.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Trinity Oliver’s body was found on McVilly Rd in Manurewa.

The following day, police turned up asking her if she recognised a necklace, which had been found on Trinity’s body.

Earlier on Friday, another 111 call was played to the court – this time, made by Krishna.

In the call, made at 4.21am on September 11, he claimed he was attacked by a woman who was trying to take his car.

The Crown says Trinity was killed sometime between 2.19am and 2.55am that day.

“I’m kinda a bit injured ... I fled the scene. The other person tried to attack me but I managed to overpower them,” Krishna said.

About 20 minutes after making the 111 call, Constable Mikail Hamzah arrived at a Papatoetoe property.

Hamzah said Krishna was “showing signs of paranoia” and “constantly moving around”.

Krishna was “very intent” on showing Hamzah his left arm, which he alleged had been injured. However, the officer couldn’t see any injuries.

Krishna’s lawyer Ron Mansfield KC previously told the jury his client didn’t deny ultimately causing Trinity’s death, but said the use of methamphetamine would be a key aspect to focus on.

He further argued the death was manslaughter, not murder.

The trial, before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury, continues.