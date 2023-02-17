Former Hutt Valley teacher jailed for abusing two boys 40 years ago

A complaint to the Abuse in Care inquiry has led to a prison sentence for abuse committed 40 years ago. (File photo)

A boy with no family to speak of had passed through 160 homes but only in the home of a teacher was he sexually abused.

By day Douglas Russell Buchanan was a teacher and volunteered at the Hutt Valley activity centre. By night he lured two vulnerable boys into his bed to abuse them, a court has been told.

Buchanan's offending 40 years ago was revealed through the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care when one of the victims made a complaint against him. Buchanan was written to and admitted the offending.

Police were involved and the victim told them that another boy had also lived with Buchanan. Now in their 50s, both were in the public gallery of the Wellington District Court on Friday to see him sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail.

After Buchanan’s sentencing police said there may be other victims and they were encouraged to report it to police.

One of the boys had been in 160 foster homes. A police officer read his victim impact statement in court.

”Frankly, it would draw tears from a stone,” Judge Andrew Becroft said of the statement.

The victim had written of Buchanan: "My life was shit before you, you just made it 100% worse.”

Buchanan, now 72, had taught at Heretaunga College in Upper Hutt. In 1976 he was in his 20s and living alone until the first boy moved in under an agreement between Buchanan and the boy’s mother.

He used scare tactics about intruders, and wanting to keep him safe, to get the 13-year-old into his bed where he was abused on a near nightly basis until the boy moved back to his mother’s house in 1981, the judge said.

The second boy was already traumatised when, in 1981 at 13 years old, he moved in with Buchanan under an officially approved placement.

Buchanan gave him drugs and alcohol, so at times he was on the point of blacking out. In 1983 he told Buchanan the sexual activity had to stop and it did.

The judge said the effect of the offending on both boys had been profound, enduring and highly disruptive.

The victim impact statement read to the court said that victim drank and drugged himself into a stupor through his life until a month ago when having a voice about the abuse finally gave him the strength to give up both.

After the sentencing Detective Constable Carena Oosterbaan​ acknowledged the bravery of the victims in coming forward.

Other victims of abuse might not yet have reported it.

“We note that Mr Buchanan was a high school teacher and volunteer in community groups including the theatre, for many years.”

“There may be people out there who read of this sentencing and wish to contact police to report historic sexual offending involving Mr Buchanan and we encourage them to do so,” Oosterbaan said.

He pleaded guilty to 10 indecency charges and nine of them represented repeated acts.

The judge said the sentencing had to take into account the lower penalties that applied at the time of the offending, and Buchanan having been sentenced to 18 months’ jail in 1994 for offending against three boys.