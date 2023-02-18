Police take hard line on 'abhorrent' offending in Cyclone Gabrielle aftermath

Police are warning they will not tolerate “abhorrent” offending that targets victims in areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said police were carrying out reassurance patrols in flood-affected areas.

The Police Eagle helicopter and 100 officers from throughout New Zealand have joined local forces.

The move comes amid reports of burglary and looting in the regions.

READ MORE:

* Eskdale resident 'furious' at Napier shooting and looting following cyclone

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Aerial images from Hawke's Bay show the destructive power of water

* Family of much-loved farmer John Coates, who died in Cyclone Gabrielle, thank community

* 'Heightened' concerns for about 10 people missing in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle



Vodafone chief executive Jason Paris said generators stolen from mobile sites, which meant restored connectivity in some regions was lost again.

Police were patrolling the sites and most of the generators were GPS tracked, so the company knew who the perpetrators were, he said.

“Times are tough, but don’t be a dick,” he added.

Well-known Eskdale businessman Greg Miller shared his fury at the news of a shooting incident in Napier and looting of shops and evacuated homes.

“People in Napier need to stop fighting each other, they need to stop breaking into places to get shit because they haven’t got power,” he said.

Park said the extra officers were working with colleagues from Civil Defence, the Defence Force, and other responding agencies to help Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

Some of those on duty had been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, she said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Government officials give update on fallout from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We understand people are worried, and police have significantly increased staffing levels to provide reassurance.”

The Eagle helicopter was equipped technology that assisted the Civil Defence response, but would also help officers track and locate offenders, or vehicles of interest.

“People are hurting, many are still without power, and or are unable to go home.

“Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A helicopter bringing supplies into Wairoa on Friday, Feb 17 after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through.

Between February 14 and Saturday morning officers logged 992 prevention jobs in Hawke’s Bay, including providing public reassurance, patrols and vehicle stops.

There were 482 prevention jobs undertaken in Tairāwhiti in the same period.

“If anyone takes advantage of other people’s misery during this crisis, our officers will investigate,” she said.

Targeting people in a crisis is abhorrent, and we’re not tolerating it.”

“We urge people to keep reporting suspicious behaviour or crime. The sooner we hear about it, the faster we can respond.”

Earlier in the day Police Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier said police would take a "hard line" towards anyone looting or carrying out a burglary, during a press conference.

They would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Business as usual for police carries on throughout these events.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Severe flooding damage can be seen in Hawke's Bay on Thursday after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through.

“We will take a hard line on anyone taking advantage of the state of emergency and we will arrest and prosecute anyone doing that.”

However, such incidents were “overwhelmingly” in the minority.

“Our communities are actually largely pulling together through all this.”

National Emergency Agency acting director Roger Ball said it had received “concerning” reports of people being aggressive towards and threatening Civil Defence staff delivering and restocking supplies.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff In rural Te Karaka mud has ruined crops, farmland and homes after cyclone Gabrielle struck the region on Tuesday.

“Please, I do understand the stress that many of you will be going through, but it's absolutely essential that the people delivering supplies are able to do their job without anybody hassling them.

“Otherwise, it's going to take far longer to get everything restocked,” he said.

Witnesses to criminal activity or behaviour that is unsafe, should call 111 as soon as possible with as much detail as possible.

Incidents can be reported after the fact via 105.