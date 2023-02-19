Man seriously injured in Dunedin assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to Arthur St, in City Rise, about 7pm on Saturday.

The man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation is under way to determine what happened prior to his injuries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police canvas Arthur St, Dunedin.

A scene guard was in place overnight and an examination was carried out at the property on Sunday.

Uniformed police could be seen going door to door, while forensic staff were inside a property on Arthur St.

Initial inquiries suggest the man may have been injured in the Maori Rd area, which is several hundred metres from the property.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Arthur St property is cordoned off.

Police wanted to hear from anyone in the area of either Maori Rd or Arthur St who might have information that might help, including any details of vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 230219/6209. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.