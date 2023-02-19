Christchurch residents confronted by home invaders at 3am

Two people were confronted by home invaders early on Sunday morning. (file photo)

Two Christchurch residents were confronted in their home by robbers in the early hours of the morning.

Two people allegedly broke into a house in Angela St, Upper Riccarton, about 3am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

The occupants were confronted and one of them sustained a minor injury, the spokesperson said.

Some of their property was also stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the offending to call 105 or give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800555111.