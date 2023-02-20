Blood on the walls: Inside the Dunedin student flat allegedly ransacked by 15 males

Residents from a nearby flat helped pick up broken glass at the Leith St North flat.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Students have described the moment a swarm of men allegedly burst into their flat, leaving behind broken windows, blood and unanswered questions.

The incident happened in the heart of Dunedin’s student quarter just before midnight on Saturday.

Four of nine flatmates, who Stuff has agreed not to name, were at the large Leith St North property when they heard a knock at the front door.

One of the flatmates said he saw a person trying to smash a small window with their elbow.

READ MORE:

* Man punched in face after confronting thief trying to steal from his car

* Man rammed with car after bottle throwing incident

* Patients to Dunedin Hospital ED 'increased dramatically' on St Patrick's Day



“I said ‘what are you doing’, and then I saw a whole group of people – about 15 to 20 – out the front. Then they just started smashing the windows.”

Another flatmate opened a door to see what was happening and “they just started piling in and punching”.

“There is blood all through the house ... it is everywhere,” another flatmate said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Blood is spattered on one of the walls of the Leith St North house.

The flatmates suffered only minor injuries, but the incident had left them spooked.

Most of the broken glass had since been picked up on Monday, though some shards remained strewn around the front door while blood spatters lined the front door and hallway.

One flatmate said a mate of the offenders had reportedly been beaten up outside the flat, and “they came back thinking it was us for some reason”.

The flatmates said it wasn’t the only time unknown people tried to enter their flat on Saturday, with alcohol allegedly stolen from them earlier in the night too.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Blood spots are left on the doorway outside the flat.

“Me and my mate found people inside the house, and we chased them out,” one said.

The incident was a reminder to keep doors locked, but that was difficult given nine young men lived in the flat, one flatmate said.

It was understood the men behind the alleged home invasion, believed to be from Christchurch, left on Sunday morning.

The men had been staying at a friend’s property on nearby Castle St. The occupants of that flat visited the Leith St flat to clean up some of the mess on Sunday night.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police are investigating the alleged ransacking of a student flat by 15 males on the eve of O-Week.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were investigating the incident.

It comes as Orientation Week begins this week, with thousands of students returning to the Dunedin for the new academic year.

It wasn’t the only serious incident in the area on Saturday night, with an 18-year-old man arrested after being found with a Glock-style air pistol, a police-style expandable baton and a balaclava in his fanny pack, Bond said.

The teen was charged with refusing to supply details, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/offensive weapon, and disorderly behaviour.