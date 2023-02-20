Defence challenges damning depiction of murder-accused David Benbow

David Charles Benbow is on trial for the murder of his childhood friend Michael Craig McGrath.

The defence in the Michael McGrath murder trial has attacked the characterisation of their client, David Benbow, as “controlling” and desperate to have his ex-partner back.

The Crown alleges Benbow, 54, invited his childhood friend McGrath, 49, to his lifestyle block in Candys Rd, in Halswell, Christchurch, on May 22, 2017, to help him move railway sleepers. McGrath had begun dating Benbow’s ex-partner and their friendship was strained as a result.

It’s alleged Benbow used his .22 semi-automatic rifle to fatally shoot McGrath. The weapon and McGrath’s body have not been found.

In cross-examination by defence counsel Kathy Besire, Benbow’s ex-partner, Joanna Green, was confronted on her suggestions to police that McGrath stood in the way to Benbow’s desire to get her back after she left him in March 2017.

Green agreed Benbow had never indicated he wanted her back and accepted she might well have believed payments of $10,000 and $89,000 Benbow made into her account indicated a scenario where he badly wanted their relationship to resume.

In a text message to a friend, she said Benbow had phoned her sister Toni.

“He’s crying, lonely He’s realised what he has lost. Our family. blah blah Isn’t karma a bitch. No sympathy for the man.” (sic)

Green told Besire she had “absolutely” sent the message.

“He treated me like shit, OK.”

David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017.

A friend had sent her a text saying Benbow appeared to want her back, to which she replied: “He can f... off.”

She was also challenged about her statement that she lived in a toxic environment due to Benbow and that he was controlling and uncommunicative.

She accepted one of the issues in their relationship was her drinking, but disagreed she was “nagging and horrible” to him on Christmas Day 2016, as a witness would say.

When told another witness would say she and Benbow didn’t accept each other’s apologies, Green said, “we didn’t communicate”.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing in May 2017.

Told by Besire that Benbow had resigned from his Corrections’ job in February 2017 after she presented him with a list of issues, including him not spending enough quality time with the family, she said she was unaware of the move.

On her birthday on February 21, he had bought her flowers but it was the first present she had received from him in 10 years.

“You ignored that gesture,” Besire said.

“I said ‘thank you’. I might have thought it was too little too late.”

She agreed she had valued Benbow because he was stable and a hard worker, “not for buying flowers”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Michael McGrath’s brother, Simon McGrath, is called as the first witness in the murder trial of David Benbow at the High Court in Christchurch last week.

She disputed Besire’s statement that on separation he had offered her the Candys Rd property, $100,000, the family car and her KiwiSaver.

“He told me ‘this is how it’s going to work. You get one house I get two’.”

She agreed the house she was offered was valued at considerably more than each of the other houses they owned and said she wanted him out her life, ignoring his texts about the children.

Green accepted Benbow was never abusive when asking for access to the children and nor did he send abusive texts or make abusive phone calls.

All their properties were in joint names and those properties had mainly been purchased from his wages and pre-marriage assets but she had contributed.

She did not always have access to his bank account but had an ATM card for household expenses and petrol. As a keen op-shopper and seamstress, she did not buy many new clothes, she said.

Benbow had also set up a KiwiSaver account for her and had opened bank accounts for each of their girls but she did not have access to them. She was not allowed to have his password for his computer or numbers of bank accounts.

Green said she struggled to have any input into the family finances and Benbow transferred money to and from accounts without her knowledge.