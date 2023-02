A woman was injured after a fall during a party at this home in Māori Hill, Dunedin.

A woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after falling from a roof during a party.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Dunedin suburb of Māori Hill about 9.30pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had fallen from a roof at the property during a large party.

She was taken to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries, a St John spokesperson said.