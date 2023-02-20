Harbour pursuit that ended in man's death like scene from 'mafia movie', court told

The police boat Deodar and dive squad searched the water after the incident.

A friend of the man accused of causing a young Auckland man’s death by forcing him to jump into the Waitematā Harbour said it was “gangster shit seen only in mafia movies”, the Crown says.

But the defence submitted it was a tragic accident and, while Joniero Joe Irving may have acted like a bully, James Jenkins was in the water for 13 minutes after Irving left the scene.

Irving​ has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after being charged in 2021 in relation to Jenkins’ death in October 2019.

The Crown and defence closed their cases to the jury on Monday at the High Court at Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Man 'relentlessly pursued' before jumping into Auckland harbour

* Manslaughter charge denied after James Jenkins' body pulled from Auckland harbour in 2019

* Manslaughter charge after James Jenkins' body pulled from Auckland harbour in 2019



Prosecutor Mark Harborow​ submitted Irving pursued Jenkins at speed into the water, tracked him, prevented him from getting back onto land, marooned him on a ferry and then forced him to jump back into the harbour.

“He died because of Mr Irving’s behaviour,” Harborow submitted.

”Such gangster behaviour has no place in a society like New Zealand.”

Stuff James Jenkins’ body was found in the water a week later.

Jenkins went missing after going into the water near the city's ferry terminal about 4.35am in October 2021. His body was later recovered from the water near the Downtown ferry terminal a week later.

Earlier that evening, Jenkins had been out on the town with friends and then his partner. They ended up at a bar on Quay St.

While in the bar, CCTV footage captured Jenkins removing his watch and gold chain. His partner later found them in her bag.

When Jenkins leaves, he’s followed into a carpark by Irving and another man.

Then a “relentless pursuit” begins along the waterfront and Jenkins jumps into the water “with a spectacular splash”.

Irving then “lures” Jenkins out of the water, Harborow submitted.

CCTV captures some of their interactions, which Harborow said was threatening.

“I’m going to f...ing smash you. I want to f...ing kill you,” one security guard recalled Irving saying.

Harborow submitted Irving thought he was entitled to Jenkins’ rings.

But once he had the rings, Irving didn’t give up.

“He should have and could have walked away.”

Jenkins was left with no other option but to jump into the water out of fear, Harborow submitted.

And then less than eight hours after Jenkins jumped into the water for the last time, Irving’s friend Jack Pure received a text from the defendant.

“Lol. F... it was crack up brother. Haha I just wanted money brother.”

David White/Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer is presiding over the jury trial.

Pathologist Dr Paul Morrow said Jenkins’ cause of death was drowning, and methamphetamine and cocaine might have been a complicating factor.

Defence lawyer Steven Lack told the jury he did not condone his client’s behaviour, and witnesses and CCTV showed he acted like a bully.

“Regrettably young men being under the influence of alcohol and acting with toxic bravado is an all too common occurrence at bars in Auckland,” Lack said.

Lack submitted Jenkins was in the water for 13 minutes after Irving left, therefore breaking the link between Irving’s actions and Jenkins’ death.

In that 13 minutes, Jenkins swam towards the front of the ferry and despite rescue attempts including a rope and life ring landing in arm’s reach, Jenkins was unresponsive.

Lack submitted that Jenkins’ drug consumption could have inhibited his decision on whether to remove himself from the water.

Dr Morrow said this could have caused Jenkins to suffer from a cardiac event in the water making him lose consciousness.

Lack submitted, because of Jenkins’ actions in the water, Irving should not be held legally responsible for the death.

“Regrettably, Mr Jenkins’ own conduct has caused his death,” Lack said.

The jurors retired to deliberate a verdict on Monday afternoon after Justice Timothy Brewer summed the case up.