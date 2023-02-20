Bride and groom seriously injured in wedding night crash

A bride and groom were seriously injured in a crash on their wedding night.

Minutes after leaving their wedding reception, a bride and groom were seriously injured when their vintage bridal car plunged down a steep bank in rural Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Kowai Rd, Springfield, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Stuff understands a 1965 Chevrolet Impala had plunged down a steep bank. The six occupants had recently left a wedding reception.

Amongst them were the bride and groom, both of whom were seriously hurt.

St John Ambulance said they were alerted to the crash about 12.10am.

Two people were flown in separate helicopters to Christchurch Hospital – one in a serious condition and another in a critical condition.

Two others were driven to hospital in a moderate condition.

The bride and groom both remained in hospital on Sunday in a stable condition.

On Monday, Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

“Our thoughts go out to the people who were injured in the crash, and their families.”

She declined to comment further.

Springfield chief fire officer Grant Williams said the fire crew found the car about 30m down a bank with six people inside.

Two people walked out of the wreck, two were stretchered out, and another two were winched out by helicopter, he said.

Williams, who was not at the scene, said he understood the condition of the car “was not too flash”.

“It had gone 30m down a bank, so you can imagine what sort of condition it would be in,” he said.

Asked how the car had ended up down the bank, Williams said: “I think they just didn’t negotiate the bend.”

Williams said it was not a common place for incidents. “People are normally pretty good, but you know things do happen,” he said.

He was not sure whether the occupants were local to the area.

Springfield and Sheffield brigades initially responded to the crash, Williams said. Darfield and Kirwee were later called on for extra resources, he said.

Williams said the rescue took about three and half hours. “At that time of night, the access is fairly difficult,” he said, adding that the bank was steep and full of scrub.