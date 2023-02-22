$11,000 ebike stolen in seconds as thief strikes in daylight

Dr Robert Stubbs had his ebike stolen in broad daylight in central Nelson on Friday. His son's fiancée has made a public plea for information about the theft. It was the second time he was the victim of crime in three weeks, having been attacked by man in the carpark of Nelson Hospital.

A Nelson GP has been left feeling “gutted” after his $11,000 ebike was stolen by a thief in seconds in broad daylight.

It’s the second time Dr Robert Stubbs has been the victim of a crime in three weeks, after a man assaulted him in the Nelson Hospital carpark.

Stubbs had left his bike parked and locked with a chain to the bottom of a metal stairwell below the flat his son and his son’s fiancée rent on New St in central Nelson on Friday afternoon.

The couple were working above when they heard a whirring sound coming from below. They now think it was a battery-powered angle grinder being used on the lock. Looking out the window, they saw a young man in maroon hoodie and black trackpants making off with the bike.

It's believed that the thief used a battery powered angle grinder to cut the lock.

Stubbs arrived at the scene mere seconds after the theft, and gave chase, but was unable to catch the offender.

“I know bikes go missing all the time, which is why I was careful, I had it all locked,” he said.

“Someone was out to get it, and they would have waited until there was no one there and just jumped in. It was so quick.”

He was “just gutted” about the theft. “It was like a sinking, sick feeling”.

Rutu King-Hazel, the fiancée of Dr Stubb’s son, took to social media to ask the public for help in finding the bike – a Focus SAM2.

Many of those who saw the post were his patients – who were shocked to discover that Dr Stubbs had been assaulted in the Nelson Hospital carpark three weeks earlier.

He sustained a concussion in the attack, and has had to take time off work to recover.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

Stubbs said having his ebike stolen, a gift for his 60th birthday, three weeks after the attack “just knocked it out of me.”

“I was fairly stoic about it, but a couple of days later I just felt completely shattered.”

Stubbs says the theft of the e-bike, a 60th birthday present, "knocked it out of me".

King-Hazel said she felt “really hurt and sad for Rob” for everything that he had been through in the past few weeks.

“He’s the most kindest, selfless gentleman in the world, and it just breaks my heart, knowing that stuff like this happens to beautiful people.”

She described the thief as a white man in his mid 20s, with green eyes, “mixed” blonde and red hair, skinny, wearing a maroon hoodie and black trackpants. She has asked for the public to keep an eye out for his bike on Facebook marketplace or around town.

The Bike Station owner Rochelle Mathews said it was hard to know the scale of bike thefts in Nelson, and doubted that police figures were accurate.

The crimes would go unreported unless the bicycle stolen was worth a lot of money and a police report was needed for insurance purposes, she said.

“But any kind of bike that would fall under your [insurance] excess, I would say a lot of people don't even bother.”

Nelson Bays Senior Sergeant Martin Tunley said since November 1 last year, there had been 12 bicycles, four of which were ebikes, stolen from the CBD area.

When expensive ebikes were stolen, every staff member received an email asking them to be on the lookout for it, he said.

“If we have any information or anything that's pointing at a suspect, our tactical team gets heavily involved in investigating and tracking down people that are suspects.”

Tunley said it was entirely possible that inexpensive bikes weren’t reported stolen, but he’d be “very surprised” if people didn’t report more costly ones.

He reminded cyclists of the importance of making a note of their bicycle’s serial number.

“Every week a found bike is handed into one of our police stations,” he said.

“If serial numbers are recorded, it’s easy to connect these bicycles with their owners.”

Cyclists could also register their bike for free on Project529.

Theft may be a day-to-day reality, but anti theft technology is evolving.

The Bike Station workshop manager Johann Jenkinson sells a device called a Scout Bike Alarm & Finder – a 85 decibel bike alarm with a bike finder that uses Apple’s Find My app.

“The moment it detects motion, it will set off a loud alarm, and it will notify your phone as well that the bike is being moved,” he said.

Other locks fit directly into the frame and through the wheel, immobilising the bicycle.

“People can still pick up the bike if you don't utilize a second lock to tie it to something,” Jenkinson said.

“But it stops people from just rolling away with it.”