Baffling case of missing boy and stepdad could end in coroner ruling them dead

A missing boy and stepfather, whose car went off a cliff but their bodies were not found, could soon be ruled as dead.

Coroner Judge Marcus Elliott will hear two weeks of evidence into the case from May 22 to June 3, after police said in 2019 they would refer the case to the coroner.

Southland 11-year-old Michael Zhao-Beckenridge went missing along with his stepfather, John Robert Beckenridge, in March 2015.

The pair were last seen near the Catlins in Southland before Beckenridge’s car was found in the sea beneath an 88m cliff near Curio Bay. No trace of their bodies was found.

Beckenridge’s background fuelled speculation the pair were alive. The Swedish-born 65-year-old had multiple passports and at least four known aliases.

Beckenridge and Mike's mother Fiona (Fengjuan) Lu married in 2007 but separated in April 2013.

Mike was on his lunch break at James Hargest Junior Campus in Invercargill when Beckenridge collected his stepson on March 13, 2015.

Supplied John Beckenridge and his stepson haven't been seen for eight years.

Shortly after Mike was reported missing, police activated border alerts for the pair, including for anyone travelling under Beckenridge's known aliases of John Locke, John Lundh, Knut Goran Roland Lundh, and John Bradford.

Three days after the pair's disappearance, on March 16, a farmer noticed Mike and Beckenridge in a remote bush area near Slope Point in the Catlins and reported the sighting to police.

That was the only confirmed sighting of the pair after they disappeared, despite others reported until April 2015.