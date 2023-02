Police are enquiring to find out what was taken after a report of a robbery in Cathedral Square at 4.40am on Tuesday (file photo).

Police said one person has been taken to hospital to be assessed after reports of a robbery around 4.40am on Tuesday.

”Enquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to locate the offender(s), a police spokesperson said.