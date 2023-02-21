Alleged murder victim was a low risk of suicide before disappearance, court told

Christchurch carpenter Michael McGrath had a low risk of taking his own life, a psychiatrist has told the trial of his alleged murderer.

The Crown alleges David Charles Benbow, 54, invited his childhood friend McGrath, 49, to his lifestyle block in Candys Rd, in Halswell, Christchurch, on May 22, 2017, to help him move railway sleepers.

McGrath had begun dating Benbow’s ex-partner Joanna Green and McGrath was not keen on going to Benbow’s house.

Benbow, a former prison guard, is accused of using his .22 semi-automatic rifle to fatally shoot McGrath at the property. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

Erik Monasterio, a forensic psychiatrist, told the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday that McGrath presented a low risk of suicide at the time of his disappearance.

McGrath had a history of anxiety and depression and was treated between 2010 and 2013 by the Christchurch Anxiety Disorders Unit. He was a worrier and when an operation for varicose veins caused ongoing discomfort in his lower legs he was tipped into a condition of depression and hopelessness, Monasterio said.

He improved and was discharged to the care of his GP in 2013 and was no longer taking medication.

Before he disappeared, he appeared to be feeling optimistic and was looking at increasing his hours of work. He was dressing better and riding his bike for exercise.

SUPPLIED McGrath disappeared in May 2017. It is alleged Benbow, his childhood friend, invited him to his house to help him move railway sleepers and then murdered him.

Even in his hopelessness period he never actively thought about killing himself, Monasterio said. He may have seen a terminal medical condition as a relief but had no active suicidal thinking or intent.

Earlier, the court heard police were told in the month before McGrath went missing about concerns that Benbow had a rifle he could use on himself or others.

Brian Green said he saw a letter Benbow had written to his daughter in late April 2017, which raised various concerns at a time when Benbow seemed to be “pretty low”.

He knew about Benbow’s rifle because it had been bought to shoot possums and feral cats that sat on top of a cage housing the children’s rabbit, Gingernut. Benbow and McGrath had sighted the rifle at Birdlings Flat on Banks Peninsula, Green said.

STUFF David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

The letter, combined with Benbow’s low mood, prompted him and his daughter to go to the Beckenham police station with the letter. No action was taken.

“Police seemed to think there was no danger, it was not warranted.”

They showed the letter to a female police officer “in civvies”, and she concluded it did not contain any specific threat to Benbow or anyone else.

She had noted the letter was not threatening and suggested ensuring Benbow’s friends and doctor knew what was going on.

Answering questions from defence counsel Kristen Gray, Green said his daughter could be critical of Benbow and “pick at him”. She was drinking more as her relationship with him deteriorated and, as a father, he was concerned.

She was usually quite funny when drunk. He hadn’t seen her being abusive to Benbow, he said.

Green said he attended a meeting with his daughter and Benbow on February 19, 2017, where Joanna described Benbow as a good father and husband but just too negative. He could not recall whether Joanna had promised to give up or reduce her drinking.

Earlier in evidence, Joanna Green told defence counsel Kathy Besire she did not have a drinking problem in the two years before she separated from Benbow, even though he was worried about her drinking and had drawn a line on the gin bottle to demonstrate how much she was consuming.

“It was just another way of being controlled,” she said.