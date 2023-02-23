Man accused of murdering teenager booked flight to Fiji days later

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

In the days after a 16-year-old girl died, the man accused of murdering her booked a ticket to Fiji, warning friends not to tell anyone.

Trinity Oliver’s body was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa on September 11, 2021.

The Crown says she was strangled to death by 24-year-old Vikhil Krishna, with whom she was alleged to have previously been in a relationship. Krishna is on trial for murder at the High Court in Auckland.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC previously said his client did not deny ultimately causing Trinity’s death, but it was manslaughter not murder.

READ MORE:

* Murder accused choked puppy before killing teenager, court hears

* Man accused of strangling teenager 'behaved unusually' after her death

* Teenager strangled to death, left naked on secluded Manurewa road, Crown says



Trinity and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but their family and friends did not know about it.

The pair had met up again a couple of days before she was found dead.

Auckland was in Covid-19 level four lockdown in September 2021 and Krishna was living with his friend’s family in Papatoetoe.

Ahmed Shah was also living at the Papatoetoe house at that time and said he saw Krishna on the Monday, two days after Trinity’s body was found, with scratches on his forearm, a black eye and a cut lower lip.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

“They were noticeable but they weren’t significant,” Shah said.

Krishna told him not to worry about the injuries.

Shah said Krishna was “erratic” and “something was off”.

He knew Krishna consumed methamphetamine and thought he may still be taking it.

“He said he hadn’t slept in nine days,” Shah told the court.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

The following day, Krishna told Shah he was going to Fiji. He said his parents had booked him a ticket because his car had been stolen, Shah said.

“The rest of the week he was telling everyone at the house not to tell anyone he was leaving the country, not to tell anyone of his whereabouts.”

Shah later took Krishna to get a mandatory pre-departure Covid-19 test. They were pulled over by the police.

Shah said Krishna asked him not to tell the police officer who he, Krishna, was.

Shah was curious as to why Krishna was so “sketched out”.

The trial before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury continues.