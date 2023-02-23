Man accused of murdering teenager demonstrated a chokehold to friends

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

The day after a 16-year-old girl died, the man accused of her murdering demonstrated to friends how he had her in a “choke hold” and left her.

Trinity Oliver’s body was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa on September 11, 2021.

The Crown says she was strangled to death by 24-year-old Vikhil Krishna, with whom she was alleged to have previously been in a relationship. Krishna is on trial for murder at the High Court in Auckland.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC previously said his client did not deny ultimately causing Trinity’s death, but it was manslaughter not murder.

Trinity and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but their family and friends did not know about it.

The pair had met up again a couple of days before she was found dead.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

Auckland was in Covid-19 level four lockdown in September 2021 and Krishna was living with his friend’s family in Papatoetoe.

Krishna’s friend, Drishant Chand, told the court he saw Krishna with a “very young girl” on September 10.

Krishna and Trinity had driven to Chand’s Mission Bay motel room, but Chand told the pair to go away as it was the level 4 lockdown.

On the evening of September 11, Krishna picked up Chand at a petrol station in South Auckland.

On the drive back to Mission Bay, Krishna’s friend Prashant Nand, told Chand the girl he was hanging out with tried to “angle him” (rob).

“He told me he chokehold her [sic],” Chand said.

Chand asked Krishna if the girl was still breathing.

“You’re out the gate,” Chand told Krishna said.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

Chand knew Krishna was a user of methamphetamine.

“I was feeling awkward in the car, the way he [Krishna] was driving and fidgeting in the car.”

Later that evening back at the Mission Bay motel, the group of friends asked Krishna if he strangled the girl and where the body was.

Krishna demonstrated a choke hold, Chand said.

“I couldn’t process what was going on in my head and apparently he killed someone,” Chand said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ahmed Shah was also living with Krishna at the time, said he saw Krishna on the Monday, two days after Trinity’s body was found, with scratches on his forearm, a black eye and a cut lower lip.

“They were noticeable but they weren’t significant,” Shah said.

Krishna told him not to worry about the injuries.

Shah said Krishna was “erratic” and “something was off”.

He knew Krishna consumed methamphetamine and thought he may still be taking it.

“He said he hadn’t slept in nine days,” Shah told the court.

The following day, Krishna told Shah he was going to Fiji. He said his parents had booked him a ticket because his car had been stolen, Shah said.

“The rest of the week he was telling everyone at the house not to tell anyone he was leaving the country, not to tell anyone of his whereabouts.”

The trial before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury continues.