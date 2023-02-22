$212k Islamic law dower payment under debate in the Court of Appeal

A former husband and wife are before the Court of Appeal over the payment of a $212k dower.

Whether a dower - part of Islamic marriage law - should be enforceable and paid in New Zealand is back before the courts.

The unusual case is believed to be the first time a case had come before the courts relating to the payment of a dower set out in a marriage contract solemnised under Sharia law in the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Simon France​ had to decide if the details of the marriage contract were enforceable under UAE or New Zealand law. He said it was United Arab Emirates law - the couple had travelled there to be married under a particular tradition.

Under the marriage contract signed in Dubai,Wellington dentist Rafid Salih​​​ was to pay a dower of about $12,000 to Rahla Hussein Amin Harder Almarzooqi​​​ at the start of their marriage.

The pair married in the UAE, under Islamic or Sharia law, in December 2013.

A dower is a payment from a husband to a wife, while a dowry is from the wife to the husband.

If they divorced, he was to pay a deferred dower of $212,095.

The marriage quickly broke down on their return to New Zealand and Almarzooqi sought a divorce through the UAE court claiming abuse, which was granted. It also ordered the payment of the dower – or mahr – to her.

In 2019, she filed a claim at the High Court in Wellington asking for the UAE judgment to be enforced here, and for payment of the deferred dower which she won.

On Wednesday Salih’s lawyer, Paul Michalik,​ said the principal mistake made in the High Court was to enforce the marriage contract like a commercial contract.

“It is not a commercial contract like any other, and it is not enforceable.”

Zoriana Stakhniv/Unsplash A United Arabs Emirates marriage contract has been enforced in New Zealand and is now under appeal.

Michalik said the parties’ ceremony of marriage took the form of a written contract.

“It follows the fact the marriage is written into the contract - but it does not make it a contract like any other - it’s still a marriage.”

He is asking the Court of Appeal to find that New Zealand law applies.

The lawyer for Almarzooqi, Jack Wass​ said it was done under the authority of the Dubai courts, and given a file number. It described the two contracting parties.

“That itself is enough to dispose of the question of what law governs this contract.”

He said the parties had expressly recorded their intention to form a contract in accordance with Sharia law.

Wass said they went to get married - which Salih said is a destination wedding like going to Fiji.

“We say it is entirely different, they wanted to be married in a legal system that recognised a Sharia law system.”

The court reserved its decision.