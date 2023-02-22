Cyclone Gabrielle: 23 offenders still not back under electronic monitoring

Twenty-three offenders at the East Coast are yet to be placed back under electronic monitoring because of power outages. (File photo)

Twenty-three offenders in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne are still not being electronically tracked via ankle bracelets because of power and communications outages after Cyclone Gabrielle.

One person had reportedly committed an offence in Wairoa, and she had since been remanded in custody in prison, the Department of Corrections said.

The number has dropped from about 200 people not being monitored in Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne as of 5pm last Friday, according to the department.

The electronic monitoring system depended on cellular coverage, and it was affected when Gabrielle took out cell towers at the East Coast.

Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh​ said all high risk criminals, including people subject to extended supervision orders and life sentences, were already back under electronic monitoring.

The department had already activated a manual monitoring process which involved sending staff to offenders’ addresses to visually check if they were obeying their curfew.

The continuing outages in the East Coast meant officers still had to manually monitor people, Marsh said.

When connectivity resumed, people’s location data would be reviewed, taking into consideration the severe weather and how it had affected safety.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Truck driver John Milne swam across flood water and walked 3 hours up a hill to get to safety during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“If we identify any re-offending or non-compliance, we will take immediate action to hold people to account for any breaches,” Marsh said.

“Potential penalties can include breach action, increased reporting to Community Corrections, formal prosecution or a recall to prison.”