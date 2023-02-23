Bottles thrown, man urinates on police car as 800-student party shutdown

The flat on View St, in central Dunedin, had up to 600 revellers inside.

It took police an hour to clear a mass party of student revellers, with one partygoer relieving himself on a police car.

Police were called to former backpackers turned large student flat on View St, in central Dunedin, after reports of bottles being thrown from a balcony, on Wednesday about 11.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers found 200 students outside the property, and 600 people inside ‘’so police entered and cleared the address’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Debris the morning after a large party on View St.

While clearing the property, which involved turning the music off and moving students on, officers arrested a 20-year-old student after he urinated on a police car.

He was later released and would be instead referred to the University of Otago Proctor.

Bond said people should plan not only their night out, but also their toilet breaks.

“Don’t go to the toilet in a public place because you are exposing yourself. Regardless of vehicle you are urinating on, it is not a good idea.’’

The flat has previously made headlines for parties, including when one partygoer fell on a noise control officer in 2015.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alcohol boxes and glass remains near the property.

The flat was converted from a backpacker more than a decade ago, and had attracted string of complaints from residents and visits from authorities.

Bottles being thrown and people being intoxicated led to the party being shut down: “It was a prevention approach to prevent it from getting out-of-control’’.