The hangover: authorities visit flat after 800-student party shutdown

The flat on View St, in central Dunedin, had up to 600 revellers inside.

It took police an hour to clear a mass party of student revellers, with one party goer relieving himself on a police car. But with the partygoers gone, the flat occupants have had visitors of a different kind.

Police were called to the former backpackers turned large student flat on View St, in central Dunedin, after reports of bottles being thrown from a balcony, on Wednesday about 11.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers found 200 students outside the property, and 600 people inside ‘’so police entered and cleared the address’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Debris the morning after the party on View St.

While clearing the property, which involved turning the music off and moving students on, officers arrested a 20-year-old student after he urinated on a police car. He was later released and would be instead referred to the University of Otago Proctor.

The flat has previously made headlines for parties, including when one partygoer fell on a noise control officer in 2015.

The flat was converted from a backpacker more than a decade ago, and had attracted string of complaints from residents and visits from authorities.

Bottles being thrown and people being intoxicated led to the party being shut down, Bond said: “It was a prevention approach to prevent it from getting out-of-control’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alcohol boxes and glass remains near the property.

Police returned to the address on Thursday and spoke to the occupants about the behaviour observed the previous night, Bond said.

The occupants would be referred to the University of Otago Proctor, who also visited them on Thursday. Both the Proctor and officers reminded them about host responsibilities over noise, disorder and rubbish,

And it doesn’t end there, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Dunedin City Council staff visiting the flat alongside police on Friday, to ‘’remind them of their obligations in living there’’, Bond said,

That included reminding the flatmates of the occupancy limit, and the risks of overcrowding in an emergency.