Student party in public toilet flushed out by police in Dunedin

An example of an Exeloo similar to that on Dunedin’s Opoho Rd, where a group of students had an impromptu party. (File photo)

About a dozen teenagers were found dancing and with “music blaring” in a public toilet in Dunedin, prompting a police call-out.

Police were called to the public toilet on Opoho Rd after receiving complaints about loud noise about 2am on Friday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers found a dozen people – 11 men and one woman, all aged 18 to 19 – inside the Exeloo toilet.

“They had music blaring and were dancing in the public toilets,” Bond said.

The group was also smoking cannabis, which was confiscated by police, he said.

The group were referred to the University of Otago’s proctor.