Reports of lawlessness in Hawke's Bay exaggerated, cops say

An additional 145 police staff have been dispersed throughout the Eastern District. (File photo)

Reports of looting and a post-cyclone crime spike in the Eastern District have been greatly exaggerated, and are being used as a “political football”, say police officers on the ground.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins earlier this week said there was “no state of lawlessness” in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle, after Act and National party MPs criticised the Government’s response, with National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell claiming things were “absolutely feral” in the area.

And several Hawke’s Bay police officers Stuff have spoken to say it is business as usual, with one saying "the level of crime was no worse than any other day of the year".

"We've definitely caught thieves and idiots taking advantage of the fact that properties and buildings have been wrecked and evacuated as a result of the cyclone,” one officer, who wished to remain anonymous said. “But to be honest this is the sort of thing we'd expect whenever there is a significant power cut. These criminals aren't stupid."

READ MORE:

* Police Eagle helicopter kept busy in Hawke's Bay

* Three more shootings in Wairoa linked to gang tensions

* Cyclone Gabrielle: State highways left unrecognisable in the wake of the floods



Several officers said the Eagle helicopter deployed to the area had been a huge asset, and "there wouldn't be a cop in the region who wouldn't say they'd like one of those here full time".

Another office said the gangs were a constant presence in the region and in many cases had been out "going for a sticky beak" like others.

John Cowpland/Stuff Scenes from flood-hit Awatoto, south of Napier, after Cyclone Gabrielle. “We’ve "We've all been affected by this event. We understand the nervousness and frustrations,” says one police officer.

"We've all been affected by this event. We understand the nervousness and frustrations. As soon as someone mentions the word 'looting', everyone gets nervous. And social media definitely doesn't help" they said.

"It's become a political football now and cops are in the middle of it. We can only do what we do. ... We've been stopping a hell of a lot of people and most of us are putting in 12-14 hour days,” they said.

"On top of the cyclone we're dealing with business as usual, with all the usual family harm and alcohol-related violence events," one said.

1 NEWS Some flood-hit residents feel they may not cope without the support from volunteers.

However, National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said things were “not fine” in the Eastern Districts, with police being stretched “too thin” to have the presence needed for people’s safety in the area.

Mitchell, who had policed Wairoa and the East Coast during his time as a police officer, said a retired officer had told him things were “absolutely feral” in the area, with stabbings, shootings, and stand overs for cash and fuel taking place.

Communities were setting up roadblocks and conducting patrols themselves, he said, due to a lack of police presence. "It sounds like it's almost at martial law stage down there.”

Mitchell said he was not exaggerating the level of crime being experienced in the region.

“The fact of the matter is, these people are in a state of emergency. You listen to what they're saying, if they do not feel safe, and they want to see more of a police presence, that's what you do. You respond with overwhelming police presence.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says police are spread too thin across the ground in Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

An additional 145 police staff were dispersed throughout the Eastern District at the start of the week to help keep the peace, amid reports of widespread looting and gang violence in the stricken area.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster said there were no words to describe the behaviour of people who were using the cyclone devastation to take advantage of others.

“Police will continue to respond to reports of offending and work hard to hold offenders to account. I’m confident we have enough staff in the right places, for both the cyclone response and routine policing, but we continue to monitor what is required.”

Police have reported between five and 35 people have been arrested each day since Monday, for a range of crimes including burglaries, shoplifting, assault, and family harm.

Police acknowledged concerns in the area around burglaries and other theft, and said, while it was “natural” such offending could happen after the cyclone, reports of such crime were not significantly larger than before the cyclone.

On Friday, it was reported three arrests had been made in Napier, after two people attempted to break into a Mongrel Mob gang member’s home, with three men aged 38, 40, and 51 expected to appear in Hastings District Court.