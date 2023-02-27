Campground security beefed up as incidents cause 'considerable stress' for staff

A series of security incidents at the Maitai camp since October have caused “considerable stress” for staff and had resulted in a review of security and staff safety at council campgrounds.

Security incidents at Nelson City Council-run campgrounds have led to increased patrols and use of guards.

At the council’s audit, risk and finance committee meeting on Friday, health safety and wellness advisor Malcolm Hughes said that of 12 security incidents reported in parks in the past quarter, “nearly all” were in campgrounds.

The majority of them, by a slight margin, were at the Maitai Valley Motor Camp, he said.

In Hughes’ report, he wrote that a “series” of security incidents at the Maitai camp since October had caused “considerable stress” for staff and had resulted in a review of security and staff safety at council campgrounds.

This had included working with a security consultant and local police.

Councillor Mel Courtney said he thought that additional security guards were employed every Christmas at campground entrances, and asked about what extra security was provided this year.

Hughes said that he understood for a “very peak period” at Brook Valley Holiday Park, council provided 7pm to 7am coverage with a security guard at the gate.

This year, this was expanded, particularly around the Bay Dreams period, to include coverage during the day as well, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson mayor Nick Smith asked if an increased number of incidents at the marina was because fewer incidents were reported previously.

Council had also been engaging with security guards on the response times, had increased the mobile patrol frequency and the ability to respond.

“Often the incidents at these campgrounds relate to a particular resident or group of residents at a particular time. You might have a spate of incidents that relate to the same people, and so when that is happening, we get increased security cover, and that may be increased patrols, response to incidents and/or a static guard if needed. We've used both in the last two weeks.”

Security incidents at the Nelson Marina, in parks, and at Founders Heritage Park were also raised in the meeting.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Nelson Marina. (file photo)

Hughes said in his report that while there had been a number of security incidents at the marina, the majority did not relate to staff and were generally “criminal behaviour” towards or by marina users.

Marina management had been liaising with police to prevent these incidents, and CCTV improvements were planned, Hughes said.

Mayor Nick Smith said looking at the historic records, there had been very few security incidents at the marina except in the last year or two after council had taken over management.

He asked if there were fewer security incidents when it was managed by Nelmac, or if fewer incidents were reported.

Hughes said that the council took over management of the marina in July 2021, and there was “improved reporting” by the team.

A lot of the events related to “theft, or petty theft or behavioural incidents” on the marina itself.

Councillor Rachel Sanson said tenants of Founders Heritage Park had requested that the council appoint a live-in manager because of the incidents of theft, break-ins and damage to leased properties.

Hughes said that was “still in progress” but that council had not appointed anyone yet.

He said the council had “ongoing problems” with homeless people camping in parks.

Nelmac crew leader for public gardens Will Gander told Stuff in November that in the six months to a year prior there had been a rise in antisocial behaviour such drinking in the parks and vandalism.

Seven eels were killed in Queens Garden that month.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff A couple’s charter boat moored at Wakefield Quay has been clambered over and broken into. (File photo)

Boat security concerns

Lynley Bird, who runs Seabird Charters with her husband Barry, have a charter boat moored at a private jetty at Wakefield Quay and another vessel at the Nelson marina.

She said they pay commercial rates, which meant they were levied “half as much again” as recreational boaties, yet got no more security.

Many kids jumped off the main wharf at Wakefield Quay and once they were in the sea could swim around to their boat or jump upon to the jetty.

She said kids would “climb up, walk all over the roof, [and] climb all over the glass”.

“It's bloody invasive, and we have had them break into the boat as well.”

The boat moored at the marina has had life rings and a gaff stolen from it.

The couple have previously had a $2000 dive ladder stolen off one vessel.

Bird said there was an incident several years ago in which someone was removing the ropes mooring boats and letting them float free.

“There’s just not a locked gate. If we had a swipe card or something it would be so much more secure,” she said.