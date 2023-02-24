Two people hospitalised after serious assault in Queenstown

Queenstown police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that happened early Friday morning resulting in two people being taken to hospital.

Two people are in hospital after a serious assault in Queenstown early on Friday morning.

One man suffered serious injuries and another was moderately hurt when an altercation broke out on Shotover St around 4.30am.

“Police believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them”, said Detective Constable Tim Risstrom.

Police are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact 105, quoting reference number P053756343, or Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.