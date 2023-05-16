Back to jail for one of NZ's biggest fraudsters who can't stop buying gold online

A gold-obsessed fraudster who tried to buy half a million in bullion online has been tripped up by the postal system.

Wayne Thomas Patterson​ has gone back to jail for four years and nine months as his obsession with gold saw him break into a Wairarapa property to use a computer to buy bullion.

Patterson has already served eight years for benefit fraud that saw him making up 123 false identities to con $3,414,425 out of the Ministry of Social Development.

Police raiding his home in 2007 found nearly $700,000 in $50 notes buried in the garden, $184,333 cash in the flat and in his car, and gold bars worth $355,000, also hidden in the flat.

He was released in 2016 and ended up living in the Wairarapa, working for an electrical firm.

As part of his release conditions Patterson was not allowed to have internet-capable devices. A high court appeal overturned that and Patterson had to tell his probation officer what devices he had.

But – over five nights in November 2021 – Patterson broke into the home of a couple he had done some work for while they were away, to use their computer to buy more gold bullion using money from their bank account. It was to be sent to their address.

Unknown to Patterson, the couple had asked their local post depot to hold their mail and when the gold did not arrive, Patterson’s plans began to unravel.

It led to a chain of events that Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ said on Tuesday was motivated by anger and revenge.

A couple of months after failing to get the gold Patterson bought firelighters at a supermarket and put them under the wheel of the postie’s truck in the driveway of his home. They failed, but the postie's wife found the firelighters.

Patterson then went back to the couple’s rural property and removed a black wrapped item, he was seen on security cameras disconnecting power to the cameras.

Ministry of Economic Developmen/Stuff Gold seized from fraudster Wayne Patterson under a Proceeds of Crime Act application.

In December 2021 Patterson had also gone to Mitre 10 in his work branded van and stolen a small item.

A security guard challenged him and Patterson gave him a fake name.

However, the manager of the store recognised him and called his employer who investigated and discovered Patterson had lied on his CV – a move he has pulled before when he lied to the Parole Board about a job offer. Before he faced disciplinary action,Patterson resigned.

Patterson found out the name of the security guard and went to his home in March last year and set fire to two cars in a carport. Both cars were destroyed.

He was also seen by police following the manager of the Mitre 10 and pouring accelerant on his car causing minor damage.

WD Wayne Patterson at his sentencing in 2007 for multiple frauds.

The security guard had his victim impact statement read to the court and outlined the fear of his family at finding they were targeted.

He said even now his children were scared of noises at night and worried that the man would come back and set fire to the house and kill them.

Patterson pleaded guilty to a representative charge of burglary, a representative charge of illegally accessing a computer, unlawfully being in a yard, two of arson, one of attempted arson and one of theft.

Judge Hobbs said Patterson had blamed it on losing his job but he thought it was financial reasons, anger and vindictiveness.

He also ordered some reparation to be paid to the victims.