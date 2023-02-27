Murder-accused Googled 'human body' and 'anatomy' before alleged shooting

David Charles Benbow is accused of murdering his childhood pal Michael Craig McGrath in May 2017.

The man accused of shooting Christchurch carpenter Michael McGrath Google searched for “organs of the body” the day before McGrath disappeared.

David Charles Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for murdering his childhood friend McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath after inviting him to his house at Candys Ave, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found. McGrath and Benbow’s former partner Joanne Green had started a relationship, which Benbow found out about after his daughter saw Green and McGrath kissing.

Police digital analyst Brendon Sturgeon said he had reviewed Benbow’s laptop and internet usage between May 17 and May 23, 2017.

His review showed Google searches were made about 9pm on May 21, including “the human body”, “the organs of the human body” and “anatomy, a master class”. A search was also made for a “Healthline map of the body”.

Further analysis showed none of Benbow’s security cameras were turned on between May 16 and May 24, 2017.

Lyn-Marie Borlase, a registered nurse who knew Benbow since childhood, said she supported him while he was under investigation. When he came round for dinner about two weeks after McGrath disappeared, she asked him if had killed McGrath.

He had said nothing and “just had his head down”, Borlase said. “But that was his demeanour the whole time he was with me that night.”

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing about Monday, May 22, 2017.

In the weeks ahead, Benbow had become fixated with how he was being treated by police and vented to her.

“I said ‘God Dave, did you do it?’”

Benbow had replied: “What do you think?”

During the evening she had one more try. “I was trying to help him,” she said.

He got very angry. He said “for f...s sake Lynny, do you think I asked him around, put some tarpaulin down on the grass and told him to stand there and shot him?” Borlase said.

“I said ‘did you?’” Benbow did not say anything.

In other evidence, Benbow’s childhood friend, Rua Pomare, said he also asked Benbow if he had killed McGrath when they met up at Queen’s Birthday weekend in 2017.

Benbow replied he hadn’t killed McGrath and police were barking up the wrong tree.

Pomare’s statement was read to the court as he is deceased.

He and Benbow went to school together and played league in the same teams.

Pomare said he was jailed in July 2014 and in about February or March 2017 had seen Benbow in Christchurch Men’s Prison after he joined Corrections. Benbow said hello and they shook hands and had a chat until a senior officer told him to go inside.

STUFF David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

In the statement, Pomare said Benbow told him police couldn’t find his gun and he had drawn a picture of where it was located in rafters in the ceiling. He said Green knew where the gun was and McGrath had access to the house.

“In relation to the gun, David had not asked me to do anything at all nor have I done anything to assist him.”

In a statement, Pomare’s mother, Marjorie Poaru, said Benbow arrived at her house in the same road where McGrath lived a few days after McGrath was announced missing. It was “out of the blue” and she thought it strange.

The trial continues.