Youth sparks brawl after Dunedin kebab shop fracas

A drunk 14-year-old boy sparked a mass brawl after he smashed a kebab and chips out of man’s hands.

Police received multiple calls over disorder on George St, near Dunedin’s Octagon, just after bars closed on Sunday about 3.15am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers were in the area and witnessed a brawl between 10-15 people outside a kebab shop, including one male being kicked in the head and body by three other males.

Pepper-spray was used to prevent further offending and disperse the crowd, Bond said.

An intoxicated 14-year-old was identified as the instigator of the incident, and was taken home and referred to Youth Aid.

The incident involved the teen knocking the kebab and chips out of the hands of a 19-year-old man.

The 14-year-old was also one of the three who kicked a person on the ground, he said.

A few minutes later police attended a crash, after a 22-year-old female decided to drive home after drinking in the Octagon.

She drove-up Stuart St at speed and collided with a street lamp near York Pl, causing the car to plunge down a bank and into the Jehovah Witness’ church car park.

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital, and refused a blood sample.

She was forbidden to drive for 28 days, and was summonsed to appear in court for refusing to give blood.

More charges were likely, he said.