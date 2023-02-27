Legal proceedings considered after nurse sends teenage patient personal messages

A registered male nurse has failed to maintain professional boundaries with male teenage patient causing legal proceedings to be considered.

A registered nurse has been found to have breached the Code of Health & Disability Services Consumer’s Rights after a patient complained of receiving personal messages.

The teenage patient had been referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for support and intervention in 2019 and again in 2020.

Throughout his time there, the registered nurse provided care and support for the patient. This included one-on-one meetings and psychology appointments that the nurse would also attend.

The nurse communicated with the teen through text messages and social media from January to November 2020.

Messages included the nurse saying “[I]f you want to catch up in person, I can always make an appointment to see you at school and not let work know lol” (laugh out loud), and “Yo [patient], [nurse] here, this is my personal phone number which is probably better than using my work phone now.”

With online messages deleted, the teenage patient recalled the registered nurse commenting on his muscles as he “always noticed and liked (his) muscles” and asked for a photo, but he did not respond.

The nurse did not remember any of the messages he sent to the teenage patient and said he was no longer on the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

He acknowledged he sent messages through social media platforms but stated he did this around the end of 2019 and stopped at the start of 2020.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner, Dr Vanessa Caldwell said the nurse failed to “maintain professional and ethical boundaries with his patient while he was providing care for him, the nurse failed to adhere to the Nursing Council of New Zealand Code of Conduct and the guidelines on professional boundaries”.

"By initiating contact with the patient outside a professional setting, and sending messages of personal nature, the nurse breached his professional and ethical obligations as a registered nurse and also breached the Code," said Caldwell.

"An inherent power imbalance exists between consumers and their healthcare providers and this involved a particularly vulnerable consumer who was a young person seeking help.”

Since this complaint, guidelines and training programmes have been put in place at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). The mental health service also contacted families who were involved with nurse to make there were no similar experiences,

The nurse has been referred to the director of proceedings to determine if legal proceedings should be taken.

In 2020, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) terminated the nurse’s contract as a result of a different complaint.