Man accused of strangling teenager was 'simply out of it' on meth, defence says

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old was delusional, paranoid and likely under the influence of a meth-induced psychosis at the time, the defence says.

“He didn’t intend to kill and didn’t even contemplate it because he was simply out of it,” Ron Mansfield, KC, told the jury at the High Court at Auckland.

Trinity Oliver’s body was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa on September 11, 2021.

The Crown says she was strangled to death by 24-year-old Vikhil Krishna, with whom she was alleged to have previously been in a relationship.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of murdering teenager demonstrated a chokehold to friends

* Murder accused choked puppy before killing teenager, court hears

* Man accused of strangling teenager 'behaved unusually' after her death

* Teenager strangled to death, left naked on secluded Manurewa road, Crown says



Trinity and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but their family and friends did not know about it.

The pair had met up again a couple of days before she was found dead.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

Krishna is not giving evidence but is calling two experts on methamphetamine and strangulation.

On Tuesday, lawyer Mansfield reminded the jury Krishna does not deny being responsibly for Trinity’s death, but argued that Krishna did not intend to kill her.

“This trial really reflects the horror of methamphetamine and the impacts of it.”

Mansfield submitted both Trinity and Krishna were under the influence of methamphetamine when they met up in the days leading up to her death.

Text communication between the pair show Krishna asking Trinity if she wants to meet up for a “puff”.

Other communication between Krishna and drug dealer show he may have been in possession of up to 3.5g of the class A drug from September 3 through till September 11.

“It seems rather clear that his conduct at the time, and after, just showed the clearest picture of a man heavily intoxicated by methamphetamine,” Mansfield said.

The jury also heard how Krishna had previously been admitted into a mental health unit in a meth-induced psychosis.

Mansfield also disputed Trinity was strangled by a ligature such as a phone cor, as the Crown suggests.

He said Trinity’s death could have instead been caused by Krishna’s arms and the red mark was her necklace.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

He further submitted Krishna may not have known the risks of restraining someone and how it could cause death.

Mansfield also asked the jury to carefully analyse the lies Krishna told after Trinity died.

“If he’s suffering from psychosis or delusions, he may think what he’s saying is correct,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said that, apart from a puppy choking incident, there was no evidence of any other violence in their relationship.

Krishna had no motive to kill or even intend Trinity’s death, Mansfield said.

He submitted the proper verdict in this case was one of manslaughter not murder.

The trial before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury continues.