Teacher feels 'violated' by daylight theft of car, outside school

There was a rise in thefts and burglaries in Nelson and Stoke in January, and police are warning people to lock windows and doors and remove valuables from sight.

A teacher says she has lost sleep since discovering her car was stolen in broad daylight in Nelson – amid a rise in theft and burglaries across the city.

The special needs teacher said she parked her car on a road next to a school on Tuesday morning last week, so she could pick up a van to take students on an outing.

When she returned in the afternoon, the car wasn’t there.

“I walked along the road, and I was pushing my key to the car to see if it would beep.

READ MORE:

* Arrest made as burglary, theft offending increases in Nelson, Stoke

* Person critically injured after car 'runs red lights and hits oncoming vehicle'

* Police look for two suspects in street robbery of teenager



supplied A teacher's new car remains in a tow yard, after being stolen from the road outside a special needs school.

“I thought I had actually gone crazy,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of being targeted again.

When another teacher confirmed she had parked there, the woman went into a state of disbelief.

“I didn’t know what to do, I was just kind of sitting there ... going over and over in my head, ‘why me, what do they want with my car?’ And then I rang the police.”

The woman said she was “devastated’ her car had been stolen. It was

a hybrid which she only bought in November, with personalised licence plates she had had many years.

On Wednesday, her hairdresser rang to say a staff member had seen the car on a road not far from the school, with a smashed window.

Police called on Thursday to say the car had been found, and would be towed to a yard for finger-printing, she said.

“It hit then, I got quite upset, because it also had my granddaughter’s car seat in it ... I couldn’t go and pick her up.”

The car remained in the tow yard, and the woman’s insurance company said she would now lose her no claims bonus and that her premiums would go up.

“I feel like I don’t want the car because I don’t know what they’ve done with it, I don’t know if it’s been thrashed.

“I feel really violated.”

The woman said she locked her car, but since the crime, had been re-checking locks and double locking things.

“I didn’t sleep for a couple nights, putting it over and over in my head.”

123rf Police say there has been an increase in thefts and burgalries in Nelson since the start of the year.

On Monday, police said they were aware on an increase in burglaries and theft in the Nelson and Stoke area in January.

Detective Constable Matthew Walker said a 35-year-old man had been charged with 13-related offences, committed over the month, and the man was before the courts.

“Police are continuing to work hard to investigate these crimes and hold offenders to account.”

In the meantime, he encouraged the community to lock their windows and doors, remove valuables from sight and install an alarm system, or if they already had one, make sure they use it – and get sensor lights fitted.

If possible, people should park their vehicle in a garage, but if it had to be parked on the road, they should try to park it in a well-lit area, he said.

Police asked the community to report any suspicious behaviour immediately, and report crime of this nature to the police, rather than taking matters into their own hands.

People witnessing any suspicious behaviour occurring in or around vehicles should call 111.

Information could also be reported to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.