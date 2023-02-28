Connor Whitehead killing: Accessories helped alleged gunmen avoid police

Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook in November 2021.

A trio have pleaded guilty* to helping alleged gunmen avoid police after a teenager was shot dead outside a birthday party in Christchurch.

Connor Whitehead, 16, died from gunshot wounds after attending a 15th birthday party and fireworks in Casebrook, Christchurch on November 5, 2021.

Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44, and Joshua David Craig Smith​, 33, have been charged with Whitehead’s murder and have both entered not guilty pleas. Their trial is set down to begin on May 8.

Kelly Rebecca Archbold, 44, from Aranui, Nicholas Vincent McKay, a 47-year-old forklift operator from Spencerville and a 37-year-old woman who has interim name suppression, were charged with being accessories after the fact and will be sentenced on May 1.

The summary of facts released to Stuff said on the evening of Friday, November 5, 2021, Whitehead was attending a birthday party for a 15-year-old friend at an address in Heaphy Pl, Casebrook.

He had been invited to the party.

Over the course of the night the party was attended by many young people both invited and, later on, uninvited.

When uninvited guests began arriving tensions arose, the summary said. Fights broke out, the party spilled onto the street and crowds began to gather at the front of the address.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police collect evidence a couple of days after the shooting in Casebrook.

Whitehead was present, but had no involvement in the escalating disorder, the facts said. He was later shot dead.

Following the shooting, a significant police investigation commenced, and officers were intercepting phone calls.

The trio of accessory defendants were aware that a fatal shooting had occurred but nevertheless continued to offer comfort and assistance to the accused, the summary said.

Archbold was in “consistent contact” with one of the accused, including going to pick him up immediately following the shooting, the Crown said.

She provided comfort and information to him relating to the investigation, including that he’d apparently been identified, along with his clothing, the summary said.

She admitted to giving him clothes, food, water, money, and medication.

McKay admitted to providing a “safe haven” for the accused and lying to police.

The woman with interim name suppression also admitted to picking up one of the accused and omitting information when spoken to by police.

Connor, a Burnside High School student, was killed with a shotgun, and was apparently an innocent bystander to the incident.

James Whitehead, previously told Stuff his son was one of four siblings and a “beloved son, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him.”

*A previous version of this story said the trio had been convicted. Guilty pleas were entered.