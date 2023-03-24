Jail time for men involved in central Nelson gang shooting

Two men were sentenced over a gang shooting in Wakatū Square that resulted in a man losing his eye.

Two men have been given jail terms for their part in a gang shooting that resulted in a man losing his eye.

Ashley McIlroy, 32, and Lewis Popata, 34, appeared via audiovisual link in Nelson District Court on Friday, sentenced for their part in the May 16 2021 shooting in Nelson’s Wakatū Square.

Following a jury trial, McIlroy was found guilty on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully carrying a firearm, driving while suspended. Popata pleaded guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to wounding with reckless disregard.

The police summary of facts stated that on the date of the shooting, McIlroy, a patched member of the Black Power gang, had an altercation on Nelson’s Bridge St at about 3.30am, with members of the Killer Beez gang over a drug debt.

A short time later, McIlroy encountered the rival gang in Wakatū Square. He got out of the vehicle and advanced towards the victim and his associates aggressively, before returning to his vehicle to fetch a .22 rifle, the summary said.

He fired two shots, one of which shattered a car window, before being driven away by his associate. One of the bullets struck a building and fragmented, a piece entering the victim’s eye, blinding him.

When McIlroy phoned Popata, the latter advised him to have his associate get rid of the vehicle they were driving during the incident to prevent the police obtaining evidence.

Before the pair could meet, McIlroy was arrested.

Addressing Judge David Ruth, McIlroy offered an apology to the victim and his family, saying his actions were unjust and reckless.

McIlroy spoke of his desire to leave the world of gangs and prison, where he had spent a third of his life. He’d achieved this briefly after moving to Nelson, where he’d held down a job and played sports, he said.

However, after his relationship ended, he’d spiralled, retreating to a pattern of drug and alcohol use.

“My desire to overcome the challenges have not stopped, but I’m realistic about the journey ahead,” McIlroy said.

“I look back at that day (of the shooting) and I definitely could’ve made better choices. I have to live with those choices.”

Sam Scannell/Stuff Ashley McIlroy became a patched member of Black Power while he was in jail as a young man. (File photo)

Judge Ruth referenced reports that offered insight into McIlroy’s background.

Exposed to alcohol at a young age, had police had picked him up while intoxicated as young as 8 years old.

He’d had difficulties at school, which escalated to disruptive and violent behaviour. He was in and out of youth institutions and spent time in state care, where he was abused.

By 19, he was using methamphetamine. He became a patched gang member in jail, Ruth said.

Ruth did not accept a claim from McIlroy’s lawyer, Tony Bamford, that the shooting site was sparsely occupied.

“You don’t know who could’ve been around, or occupying flats ... people who had recently spilled out of bars and clubs were in danger of serious injury or worse.”

McIlroy had claimed he fired into the air, and at a car window. However, Judge Ruth said the evidence did not support this, and he believed the shots had been fired at the rival gang members.

From a start point of 86 months, Ruth deducted time for McIlroy’s attempts to rehabilitate, and for the background outlined in the pre-sentence reports.

His final sentence was five years and six months.

Popata was sentenced to five months imprisonment. He is remanded in custody while he awaits a trial for separate matters.