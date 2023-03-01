Sighting of missing man outside accused's house on day of alleged murder

A crucial witness in the David Benbow murder trial has given evidence undermining his account of what happened the day he allegedly shot his best mate Michael McGrath.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for murdering his childhood friend McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. Benbow’s rifle and McGrath’s body have never been found.

McGrath and Benbow’s former partner Joanne Green had started a relationship, which Benbow found out about after his daughter saw Green and McGrath kissing. Benbow’s account of May 22, 2017, is that McGrath did not turn up to help him, and he then went to a counselling appointment, arriving about 10am.

Witness Stephen Robinson, a Lyttelton Port Company lines supervisor, told the court he was driving home from a night shift after helping tie up a fishing boat called the San Granite on May 22, 2017. The boat was secured at 8.31am. After going back to his office, he drove home and saw two men outside Benbow’s property as he passed about 9am.

The pair were standing on the grass verge talking as he approached the junction of Sabys and Candys roads. One man was wearing a red T-shirt over long sleeves and jeans. He was slim and had fair hair. The other man had a heavier build and was wearing a dark woollen top. He had grey hair.

A dark blue Subaru was parked on the opposite side of the road at an awkward angle, he said. (McGrath owned a blue Subaru, which was found at his house in Checketts Ave, Halswell, after he went missing.)

Robinson said he slowed to about 20kph as he approached the junction and had the men in his view for about 20 seconds.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath was allegedly shot by his best mate Benbow on May 22, 2017.

“I didn’t give it a second thought.”

When he became aware of McGrath’s disappearance from the news, he did not recognise McGrath from the picture on the news or connect him with his sightings.

“It didn’t ring any bells.”

On June 6, he saw another photograph of McGrath in which he was wearing a T-shirt and he made a connection.

“I thought that (Candys Rd) is where I saw him.”

STUFF David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

He approached a police officer at a petrol station a day later and told them what he saw.

He made a statement on November 12, 2017. He was always certain he had seen the men on May 22 but when he first spoke to police he wasn’t sure of the time. He then consulted his work log.

In cross-examination by defence counsel Marc Cornell, KC, Robinson said when he first spoke to police in June he could not remember the date or time. It was not the face he recognised but the red T-shirt.

He told Cornell his initial statement said he saw the two men about 12.30pm and the sighting was either May 21 or 22.

He made a second statement after looking at the pilot boat’s log and checked both May 21 and May 22. He realised he hadn’t worked on May 21 and was able to exclude it. In the statement he had said he completed a job on May 22 at Lyttelton by about 9.30am and that his original account of the timing was out by a couple of hours. The time of the sighting then became about 10am.

Corlett told Robinson another witness would say the Subaru was in Candys Rd on May 20 and a fair-haired person was sitting inside about 10.30am.

Robinson said police had not told him about the other witness but denied his own sighting could have been on May 20 at 12.30pm as he had said in his first statement.

He conceded he had never before described the heavier set man he saw as having grey hair.

When he referred in a June 2018 interview with police to extracting a gangway he was not talking about the San Granite’s gangway, which had not been handled.

Corlett took him through the morning of May 22, 2017, after he helped tie up the San Granite at 8.31am, after suggesting there was no way he could have been on Candys Rd about 9am that day.

Robinson said after the tie-up, he returned to his office at the port, stowed his work gear and plugged in his radio for recharging. It could sometimes take 20 minutes or more before he left work to go home.

The drive from work to Candys Rd was about 25 to 30 minutes, he agreed. In re-examination, he said he “just wanted to get out of there” after his last job in his shift.

The trial continues.