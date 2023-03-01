Man murders girlfriend in quarrel over money during midday drinking session

Peter Vi killed his girlfriend by assaulting her in this flat in Wellington St on September 22, 2021.

Content warning: This story contains accounts of violence and injuries which some readers may find distressing.

After punching and stomping his girlfriend’s head several times during a heated argument, Peter Vi was heard to ask himself, “Is she dead?”

He then answered himself: “Oh no, she’s not dead.”

He was technically correct. Georgina Ngataki, 55, was alive at that point – but died from her injuries a day later in hospital.

Vi, 58, pleaded guilty to a single charge of murder when he appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.

He was remanded in custody by Justice Layne Harvey​ to be sentenced on May 11.

As the agreed summary of facts on his case reveals, he and his victim had been in a relationship for about two years prior to the incident on September 22, 2021.

They lived in two separate units in a block of flats in Wellington St in Hamilton – he on the ground floor, she in the unit directly above his.

Soon after 2pm that day, Vi and his victim were seen arriving at the block of flats. He was carrying a box of New Zealand Lager.

They went up the stairs to her unit. Once inside, “an argument regarding money” began.

It only lasted for 10 minutes before Vi ended it by punching and stomping her head several times.

While still inside her unit, he then changed out of the shorts he had been wearing into a pair of grey trackpants, before heading downstairs to his own flat.

He then changed all of his clothing, including his jandals. He walked back up to Ngataki’s flat – but then left about a minute afterward, and headed off down Wellington St.

The police were called sometime afterward. Ngataki was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. The summary records these included “a concaved skull and extensive trauma to her head”.

On arrival at Waikato Hospital she underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain, but succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Vi gave the police an unlikely explanation for Ngataki’s injuries: She had banged her own head on a table five times during their arguments

He said that when he had left her unit, she had still been alive and “was arguing with him about the television”.