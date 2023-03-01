Man jailed after choking woman during sex had been acquitted of rape three years earlier

Michael Fraser appeared for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A Dunedin man who slapped and choked a woman during sex and tried to prevent her from leaving after she withdrew consent was acquitted in a rape trial three years earlier.

Michael John Danyon Fraser, 26, was sentenced to 27 months’ in prison on charges of male assaults female, strangulation and assault with intent to commit sexual violation, when he appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Danyon’s victim, reading from her victim impact statement, said she spent hours in hospital after her encounter with Fraser.

The ordeal had left her worried about seeing her attacker, who took her confidence away and left her in emotional turmoil “day-in, day-out”.

READ MORE:

* Man found not guilty of raping two women he met on dating app Tinder

* Defence lawyers in court can't be expected to ignore details relevant to their arguments

* Grace Millane murder trial: A 'compelling case of murder' or an unforeseen accident?



‘’This is something I will have to carry with me for the rest of my life,’’ the visibly upset victim told the court.

‘’I know I will get through it.’’

The pair met in a Dunedin bar last year, and agreed to go back to his house for consensual sex. It was during sex where he slapped her hard in the face, and she told him not to do it again as it hurt.

Fraser later strangled her for 15 to 20 seconds while they had sex, as she tried to get his weight off her throat.

She went to the bathroom, and then returned and indicated she was going to leave. Fraser pushed her backwards on the bed. She said ‘’no’’, and reiterated she wanted to leave. Fraser said she wasn’t leaving and shut the bedroom door before repeatedly grabbing at her.

He later declined to talk to police, while the woman was treated for multiple bruises.

Fraser’s lawyer, John Munro, said his client failed to read the victim’s cues, due to his autism spectrum disorder.

‘’He did not understand what was going on in that room.’’

Fraser had messaged her on Snapchat the next morning, asking if she wanted ‘’to hang out’’.

‘’His offending was driven by a lack of empathy, not malice,” Munro said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Dunedin courthouse

His client did not understand that the initial consent had ceased.

The Crown argued the physical assault and closing the door on his victim took that further.

The Crown acknowledged the early guilty plea and autism diagnosis, but that it was not an isolated fall from grace for a first-time offender.

‘’He went on to offend in a very similar way.’’

Fraser was previously accused of raping two women he met on the dating app Tinder, but was found not guilty on all charges after a 2020 trial.

Both victims claimed their sexual interactions with Fraser, which happened in early 2018, were characterised by acts of violence, including being choked during sex.

Fraser argued the sex was consensual.

The court heard Fraser was struggling in prison and had lost 17kgs.

Judge Large gave discounts for his disability, early guilty plea, and good character, but could not take into account the previous cases as Fraser was acquitted, before sentencing him to 27 months’ in prison.

Munro applied for bail, which was declined. He indicated an appeal was likely.