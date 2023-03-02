Driver in fatal accident appeals her careless driving conviction

Lucilla Brunt was undertaken by another driver where two lanes merged and clipped him, causing a fatal accident.

A driver found herself in a horrific situation not of her own making when she had to make a decision at 100kmh with a car undertaking in a merging lane, her lawyer has told a judge.

Lucilla Brunt​​ had been found guilty of careless driving causing the death of 20-year-old David Armstrong​ and is now appealing her conviction and sentence.

The pair had been driving in separate vehicles on State Highway 2. They had both been stopped at the Gibbons St lights in Upper Hutt, and when the lights turned green, left about the same time. Where the two lanes merged into one, Brunt’s car clipped Armstrong’s, and the collision killed him and injured two others in another car.

A district court judge found that Brunt as a reasonable and prudent driver should have reduced speed to let Armstrong in – even though he was performing an illegal manoeuvre.

READ MORE:

* Woman sentenced over fatal car crash after failing to give way to driver performing an illegal move

* Tourist drove at 120kmh before causing fatal crash near Oamaru

* Woman admits causing crash that killed her partner's son



Her lawyer Blake Dawson​ said the court had the benefit of hindsight, but Brunt did not.

“We were saying that the district court forgot a reasonable and prudent driver is not a perfect driver who is not immune to fear or immune to surprise.”

“The fact there was an accident or death does not by itself mean someone was careless.“

Dawson told Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Wellington on Thursday that Brunt was following the road rules and Armstrong was not.

“With a reasonable and prudent driver, a breakdown of the rules would lead them to stay the course. Every licenced driver is trained, tested and qualified for this, the rules are enforced and if we breach we are told we will get demerit points or fines or even disqualified and imprisoned.”

Justice Francis Cooke heard there had been 13 seconds when the two cars were side by side.

He said Brunt had 13 seconds in which to make the decision, she was worried about herself and her daughter and there was no perfect response to avoid what happened.

Once she was put in that position some form of accident was inevitable, he said.

Crown lawyer Claire Hislop​ said Brunt had been aware of Armstrong at the intersection and had seen him overtake someone else.

”It’s not like she was suddenly aware of him,” she said.

Hislop said Brunt couldn’t just say she had the right of way, so Armstrong must slow down when she also knew how he was driving.

Brunt had made an application for a discharge without conviction that was declined. She was sentenced to 200 hours’ community service and disqualified from driving for six months.

The judge reserved his decision.