Driver accused of fatal crash that killed mother-of-five can now be named

The scene of a fatal crash in Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin.

The man accused of a fatal car crash which claimed the life of a mother-of-five can now be named.

Brent James Tiddy, 26, appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday .

The Palmerston labourer faces a substituted charge of manslaughter. A charge of reckless driving causing death was withdrawn.

Tiddy was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the High Court in Dunedin on March 9.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police officer at the scene of the fatal crash.

Kat Broad, a 42-year-old mother-of-five, was a passenger in a white Honda Accord which crashed into a tree near the southern entrance to the Otago town of Waikouaiti about 11.20pm on January 24.

She and Tiddy had been in a relationship for about two weeks at the time of the crash.

She died at the scene, while Tiddy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

After the crash her daughter Tara Broad told Stuff the family was “absolutely devastated’’.

Her mother was excited about becoming a grandmother for the first time, she said.