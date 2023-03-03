Man stabbed multiple times at Dunedin home

Police walk down a long driveway to a property where a person was stabbed.

A man has been taken into police custody after reports of a stabbing at a Dunedin property.

The incident unfolded at a property down a long driveway off Bay View Rd, Forbury, just after 9.30am on Friday.

Six police officers walked to the property, which is understood to be community housing owned by the Dunedin City Council.

A man was later led from that address and into a police car.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A St John ambulance enters a Bay View Rd property.

An ambulance arrived a short time later, and transported a person to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Stuff understands the male victim had been stabbed multiple times.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of an assault on Bay View Rd about 9.30am.

One person was stabbed and is in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

A man has been taken into custody and charges were being considered, they said.

Police remain at the scene.