Why three teen killers don't deserve to be jailed for life

Christopher James Brown in the High Court at his sentencing for murder. He was 19 when Jack McAllister, also 19, was stabbed to death in Invercargill in 2017. Brown was a part of the assaulting group.

Three young murderers recently successfully appealed and had their prison sentences slashed. Why were each of them deemed undeserving of a life sentence? JAKE KENNY reports.

Society has always placed special value on human life and condemned those who take it deliberately.

A life sentence is seen as “just deserts”, the Court of Appeal notes.

So, how did that same court come to find that three teen killers didn’t deserve a life sentence?

Christopher James Brown and Georgia Rose Dickey were aged 19 and 16 respectively when Jack McAllister, 19, was stabbed to death in Invercargill in 2017. While they didn’t inflict the fatal wounds themselves, they played instrumental roles in the assault that led to McAllister’s death.

In an unrelated case, Katrina Roma Epiha was just shy of 19 when she fatally stabbed Alicia Nathan, 32, at a Christchurch house party in 2017. Epiha discovered Nathan was a former partner of her then boyfriend and stabbed her in the neck after the pair got into an argument about music volume.

Two murders, three appellants, and in each case the terms of life imprisonment were quashed and replaced with fixed sentences, a detailed Court of Appeal judgement released to Stuff explained.

Through their lawyers, each appellant argued their circumstances – including age, social deprivation and psychological conditions – made life sentence manifestly unjust. The court agreed.

Instead of life, Dickey received 15 years in jail (with a minimum non-parole period of 7.5 years), Brown a 12-year term (minimum 6 years), and Epiha a 13-year sentence (minimum 7 years).

Iain McGregor/Stuff Katrina Epiha is sentenced for murder at the High Court in Christchurch in 2019.

Murder one – Dickey & Brown

Dickey played a significant role in McAllister’s murder. She participated in a plan to lure McAllister to ILT Stadium Southland because she wanted to exact revenge for the way he had previously mistreated her (she alleged he’d indecently assaulted her).

The Crown described her as the ringleader in planned vigilante action. She did not stab McAllister herself, but restrained him initially while he was being stabbed. She was also instrumental in getting Brown to participate in the attack. She showed no remorse initially.

At 16, the factors determining whether Dickey deserved a life sentence had to be “finely balanced”, sentencing judge Justice Rachel Dunningham said at the time. By a fine margin, she decided it was warranted.

Brown played a less significant but still vital role in the killing. He, too, helped lure McAllister to the stadium where he was attacked, and ambushed, kicked and tripped him as he ran from the assaulting group. He knew the main offender had a knife and that McAllister could be killed.

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham, pictured, sentenced both Georgia Rose Dickey and Brown.

Brown was led to believe McAllister had sexually offended against a young relative of his. There was no evidence to suggest this. He posted on Facebook saying he was looking for McAllister before the fatal assault happened.

Despite this, and Brown’s cognitive impairments, the sentencing judge deemed a life sentence was fair.

The principal offender was Brayden Whiting-Roff, who was 20 years old. He pleaded guilty to murdering McAllister.

Murder two – Epiha

After an argument with Nathan over loud music at a house party, Epiha went to the kitchen, found a knife, and – despite pleas from others to lower the weapon – fatally stabbed Nathan in the neck. Nathan’s chest cavity was ruptured and she collapsed on the couch in the lounge.

Epiha told others at the party that Nathan would be alright. She died at the scene.

Epiha then pursued and threatened to kill a friend of Nathan’s who fled the scene.

The Crown accepted Epiha had not intended to murder Nathan, but said she was guilty of murder because she meant to cause bodily injury and was reckless about whether death could have ensued.

The Sentencing Act

Section 102(1) of the Sentencing Act 2002 is pivotal. It states those convicted of murder “must” be sentenced to life imprisonment “unless, given the circumstances of the offence and the offender, a sentence of imprisonment for life would be manifestly unjust”.

This is how the sentencing judge determined a life imprisonment was appropriate for Brown, Dickey and Epiha, despite their young ages and personal circumstances.

A life sentence is meant to make the offender accountable for the harm they’ve done, denounce their conduct, deter them from future offending, and protect the community.

Appeal background – Dickey

Dickey, 16 at the time of McAllister’s murder, had a significant history of drug and alcohol abuse and a dysfunctional relationship with her family.

Supplied Jack McAllister, also known as Jade Fearn, was stabbed 14 times near ILT Stadium Southland about 11pm on June 7, 2017. He died in hospital early the next day.

Her parents separated when she was about 8. She lived with her mother until she was 14. She told her social worker she was exposed to violence.

When she was about 14, Dickey moved to her father’s home. The arrangement lasted only about a year, then she became homeless and began abusing drugs and alcohol.

She left school without gaining any qualifications.

Dickey’s “background of insecure attachment”, unstable living and school arrangements, reported exposure to violence, and drug and alcohol abuse “were collectively instrumental in her forming relationships with an antisocial group of older persons and conforming to their values”.

The Court of Appeal noted Dickey fully comprehended and regretted the awfulness of her crime.

An indication of that remorse could be gleaned from the fact that, without the knowledge of her lawyers, she withdrew her notice of appeal. She did so because she blamed herself for McAllister’s death and for Brown’s involvement. The court decided to hear the appeal anyway based on the evidence.

Alden Williams/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Epiha.

Appeal background – Brown

Brown had a history of neglect and abandonment as a child. He was first placed in foster care when he was 3. Two relatives were thought to have serious mental health issues.

Between the ages of 3 and 6, he was placed in up to 57 foster homes before he was finally put into a home that provided him with stability.

He did not do well at school.

He suffered “profound problems with his mental health”, which was likely caused by neglect, potential abuse, and significant disruption with multiple carers. These circumstances led to his aggressive behaviour when he became an adolescent.

He had an overall IQ of 76, which placed him in the lowest 5% of the population.

It was clear that he did not understand how long or serious his sentence was, and lacked the emotional maturity to comprehend this.

Supplied Alicia Nathan was stabbed to death by Epiha at a house party in Christchurch in August 2017.

Appeal background – Epiha

Epiha’s parents “had a markedly dysfunctional relationship”.

Her father was the president of a chapter of the Mongrel Mob and her mother was addicted to drugs.

She began using drugs and alcohol herself at the age of 6.

At no stage did she feel wanted or cared for, she told a report writer. She described an absence of boundaries for her behaviour in her earliest memories. Extensive and repeated violence and neglect were documented in psychological reports.

Her ongoing rejection and abandonment, significant abuse by various people, and her impaired developmental growth in a gang environment all fuelled and rekindled her traumatic experiences, the Court of Appeal said.

Epiha’s very violent reaction to the way she believed she was disrespected by Nathan mirrored the characteristics of the neurological immaturity of young offenders.

In particular, her reaction to what she perceived as Nathan’s insulting behaviour was due to her inability to rationalise the consequences of her actions and control her impulses, the court said.

Why each killer didn’t deserve a life sentence

For Dickey, the Court of Appeal found her youth was the most relevant factor in assessing that she did not deserve a life sentence.

“Inherent in this consideration is the evidence we have examined concerning the neurological immaturity of young persons,” it said.

Although she took a lead role, her offending was part of a group response to misconceived opinions about McAllister.

“It is unlikely that she would have offended at all if separated from the peer group. It was a crime that reflected the poorly developed neurological capacity of adolescents,” the court said.

For Brown, the Court of Appeal focussed on his lesser role in the attack and his “profound” mental health issues, along with his “cognitive impairment, his remorse, his youth, his social deprivation and the impact of prison”.

For Epiha, her age, profound social and cultural deprivation, psychological issues and the fact she accepted responsibility for her acts by pleading guilty, were enough for her appeal to be successful.

Life sentences were found to be manifestly unjust in each case.

The judgment could not be used as a precedent as that would require a revision of the Sentencing Act, which only Parliament would be authorised to do.