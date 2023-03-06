Air force officer appears in court facing five charges of indecent assault

The Court Martial is being heard at the RNZAF base in Whenuapai. (File image)

A Royal New Zealand Air Force officer is facing five charges of indecent assault on three colleagues while training overseas.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared at the RNZAF Base in Whenuapai on Monday, before chief judge Kevin Riordan.

The alleged offending took place in April 2021 in Australia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It’s alleged the accused touched the bottom, breast and touched the genital area of the complainants, during a social meet up.

During her testimony, the first complainant described how the accused allegedly placed his hands on her bottom while she was sitting on his legs, then in her pants.

This happened after dinner and drinks with a group of colleagues, including the other two complainants.

She described the accused as a friend, “more than an acquaintance than a close friend”.

The group had had dinner, played pool and continued to socialise over drinks.

David White/Stuff The alleged offending happened in Australia, while the accused was undergoing a training. (File image)

While playing pool, she said the accused touched her back a few times, but she didn’t speak up.

When asked by Crown lead counsel Sam McMullan if that was normal for their type of relationship, she said, “it was completely abnormal”.

She said she wasn’t heavily toxicated, and remembered drinking about six glasses of wine.

After midnight, while sitting on the arm of a couch because it was full, she moved and sat on his legs when he indicated her to, because she wanted to be a part of the group’s conversation.

It was at this point that he started touching her back, and she pushed his hand away.

She said he then reached into the front of her pants with his left hand, and attempted to get into her underwear, but she stopped him.

“I got up right away.”

She said she was shocked but didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to draw attention.

“It was embarrassing, and I didn’t want to take away the fun of the night we were having.”

She said she didn’t invite his advances.

“I didn’t want people to say, ‘oh you were siting on his legs’ ... I just wanted to get away without causing a scene.”

The three complainants and the accused then moved to a barrack room, at which point another male officer who wasn’t a part of their party in the officer’s mess, joined them.

She said they all piled onto a single bed, when the other male officer turned off the light.

She said she felt tired, couldn’t see anything but could hear movement.

Defence counsel Matthew Hague questioned if her recollection of events was wrong, including how many people were on the couch, if she was leaning onto the accused and which hand he used to reach into her pants.

She was asked if she was the one who invited the accused into the barrack room, which she denied.

The second complainant said her evening was going well, until they reached the barrack room.

After being pulled onto the bed by the second male officer before the lights went out, she said she sat at the bottom edge feeling uncomfortable.

She said she felt a hand come around her back, and move towards her genital area, which she pushed away.

After it happened again, she said she went to bathroom, confused, shocked and scared.

She said the two incidents happened in a span of a minute and a half.

She said she didn’t see who it was, but believed it was the accused because it was the best logical explanation from how they were positioned on the bed.

Hague said she couldn’t be sure the hand belonged to the accused, but she was confident it was.

The trial continues on Tuesday.