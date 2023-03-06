Weapons, cash, and 'tick list' found after driver tries to flee police

A man was found in possession of two fire arms and a tick list detailing customers he was allegedly providing drugs to.

A man fled across farmland after crashing his car while fleeing police, in his backpack police would find a ‘tick list’ detailing his clients.

Police attempted to stop the man’s vehicle at Alma-Maheno, on State Highway One, near Oamaru, on Sunday, about 3.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The driver did a u-turn and ‘’sped-off’’ but lost control and crashed into farmland.

The man, who had a backpack, continued to flee on foot but was caught by officers.

His backpack contained scales, a meth pipe, a ‘ticket list’, cannabis and $6000 cash.

Adding to his woes was the discovery of two firearms in his vehicle, a cut-down MSS with a silencer suppressor, and a cut-down .223.

Bond confirmed the tick list contained the names of customers the man was allegedly supplying drugs to.

The 36-year-old man was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, and later discharged.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (two), unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession for supply of methamphetamine.