Weapons, cash, and 'tick list' found after driver tries to flee police
A man fled across farmland after crashing his car while fleeing police, in his backpack police would find a ‘tick list’ detailing his clients.
Police attempted to stop the man’s vehicle at Alma-Maheno, on State Highway One, near Oamaru, on Sunday, about 3.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.
The driver did a u-turn and ‘’sped-off’’ but lost control and crashed into farmland.
The man, who had a backpack, continued to flee on foot but was caught by officers.
His backpack contained scales, a meth pipe, a ‘ticket list’, cannabis and $6000 cash.
Adding to his woes was the discovery of two firearms in his vehicle, a cut-down MSS with a silencer suppressor, and a cut-down .223.
Bond confirmed the tick list contained the names of customers the man was allegedly supplying drugs to.
The 36-year-old man was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, and later discharged.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (two), unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession for supply of methamphetamine.