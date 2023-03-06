Public snatch keys off Dunedin drink driver

A suspected drink driver was reported by members of the public, who later snatched her keys.

Members of the public followed a suspected drink driver, later taking her keys when she stopped in central Dunedin.

Police received multiple complaints about the driver, after her car was spotted driving erratically on St Andrew St, before mounting the kerb causing a tyre to burst and the front bumper to fall off, on Saturday about 11.50pm.

The driver failed to assess the damage and continued to the Octagon, but was followed by members of the public who took the keys from the driver once she stopped, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

READ MORE:

* Man charged a year after police seize more than 150 firearms

* Police attacked in two Dunedin incidents over Labour Weekend

* Woman charged after late-night stabbing in Dunedin



Police spoke to the 21-year-old driver who admitted having ‘’six to seven’’ drinks.

She was breathalysed and recorded a breath alcohol limit of 942 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, almost four times the limit of 250mcg.

She was charged with careless driving and drink-driving and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.