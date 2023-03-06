Southern gate-crashers start fight at Dunedin student party

A group from Invercargill assaulted the residents of a Dunedin student flat, after being asked to leave their party.

Police are investigating an assault by ten southern gate-crashers at a Dunedin student flat party.

The incident unfolded on Leith St, in the city’s student quarter on Saturday, about 1.20am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The group of five males and five females had been at the party for two hours, and ‘’had outstayed their welcome.

That led to a confrontation between the group, who were from Invercargill, and the residents of the flat.

The flat residents received minor bruises and swelling after the fight, while the Invercargill group left the scene.

Police were following lines of enquiry about the group.