Man behind eight-hour standoff had imitation firearm

Firefighters arrive to help police handle a man on a roof in Mornington, Dunedin.

The man behind an eight-hour armed standoff, initially told arresting officers that he was going to “shoot police”.

The 30-year-old male, who was wanted on warrants to arrest, made the comments when he was approached by officers outside a Neidpath St address in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington, on Friday just after 4pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man indicated he had firearms, with one tucked into his waistband, sparking the Armed Offenders Squad to be called to the scene.

His vehicle was searched, with police finding a .308, multiple knives and a hatchet.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A man stands on a roof near the cordon.

That led to a protracted negotiation with the man, who could be heard yelling about “immigration” and “passports”.

He could be seen slipping on the roof several times as rain fell, and was taken into custody after midnight.

Bond confirmed the recovered weapon was an imitation firearm.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, and unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

Police thanked the public for their patience during the operation: “we obviously did it to ensure the safety of him and the public”.