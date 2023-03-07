Support staffer assaulted with chair over leftover lamb disagreement

Gavin Temiha tried to take some leftover lamb from a drop-in centre in Nelson, but when told he couldn’t, he assaulted one of the staff there.

A disagreement over some leftover lamb at the Male Room ended in an assault on an employee at the drop-in centre.

Gavin Robert Temiha, 33, appeared before the Nelson District Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault.

His lawyer Steven Zindel had asked for an initial charge of assault with a blunt instrument to be lowered to common assault, given that the “instrument” was a shopping bag containing a plastic bottle and a pottle of yoghurt.

The summary of facts read in court said Temiha was at the Male Room on December 12 last year, when he tried to take some food that was “for everyone” at the shelter – some leftover lamb.

The Male Room is a daytime centre offering support and advocacy in Nelson.

He was told that he could not take the food. Temiha became angry, and swung the bag of groceries, hitting the employee in the head and the arm, the summary said.

He then picked up a folding chair and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the head and forearms. He punched his victim with a fist, hitting him in the face and cutting his cheek area, and kicked him in the shin.

Temiha told the police he had the authority of the manager to take the leftover lamb, but the employee who was injured did not know that, Zindel said.

As a result of the attack, he had “burned his bridges” at the Male Room.

He had apologised for the assault, and had been trespassed from the facility, Zindel said. Temiha was currently supported by community mental health facility Nikau House, and peer support service White House, he said.

Judge Jo Rielly asked the restorative justice facilitator to see if it was possible for Temiha and his victim to meet and talk about what had happened, in the hope of mending the relationship between them.

Temiha woudl reappear for sentencing on April 17.